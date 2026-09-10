After difficult start to 2026, Etzebeth thrilled to be playing again: ‘Tough to watch from the side’

The Bok lock was serving a suspension and he was injured in the first half of the year.

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth is firing on all cylinders and thrilled to be back playing again, as he prepares to help the Boks clinch the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry title in the fourth and final Test against the All Blacks in Baltimore on Saturday.

Etzebeth had to endure a tough first half of the year, with suspension, injuries and concussion seeing him play sporadically over the first six months.

He was finally set to return to action in the Nations Championship in July, but after being named in the team to face England in their Test season opener, he suffered concussion in training, which ruled him out of all three matches.

But, he was finally able to return to action in August, playing the full 80 minutes in their one-off Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires, and has since played the full 80 in the first two All Blacks Tests at Ellis Park and in Cape Town, before coming off after 56 minutes for Lood de Jager in Soweto last weekend.

‘Nice to be back’

“It was a bit frustrating, obviously not getting a lot of rugby under my belt (during the year). So it is just nice to be back. It was nice to play the first Test against Argentina again, and get in a full 80,” said Etzebeth on Wednesday.

“Obviously, the last couple of games against New Zealand (were good) as well, so just glad to be back on the park again and playing some rugby.

“It was tough to watch the guys from the side. Obviously also being in the mix for that England game and then I had to withdraw in the week (was tough). So great to be back.”

First Test setback

The Boks have had to dig deep in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry so far, losing the opener 33-16, before bouncing back with 33-26 and 29-24 wins to take a 2-1 lead into what should be a thrilling finale this weekend. Etzebeth praised the coaches for helping them recover from the first Test setback.

“The coaching staff must take big credit there. They always keep us honest, and when we don’t have a good game they’ll tell us. Also, the players pull together when we don’t start well,” explained Etzebeth.

“It happened during the British and Irish Lions series where we went 1-0 down. In both World Cups we lost a pool game, and there was no more room for losing. We’ve been in this situation before, and we said after the first Test match that we can’t lose another game, so the pressure was on.”

Although unfortunate not to conclude the first traditional tour between the two nations since 1996 in the hosting country, South Africa, Etzebeth said the series was set for an interesting conclusion in the United States.

“There have been a couple of Test matches played in America. I know the All Blacks faced Ireland here a couple of times,” said Etzebeth.

“It’s my first time in America, and also with the World Cup in 2031, they’re trying to grow the game in the country. This Test match is definitely a good start in doing so, with us facing the All Blacks here in Baltimore.

“It’s very exciting, I’m sure there are many South Africans here, but also several Americans who will come out and watch the game, and hopefully enjoy it as well.”