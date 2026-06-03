OPINION: Springboks falling like flies ahead of the international season

Dozens of injured Springboks are racing to recover ahead of the first Test of the season against England, leaving the national team in a precarious position.

The Springboks could have a difficult time at the start of the international season after their star flyhalf, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, copped an ankle injury that will keep him out of action for months.

But the SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year nominee is just one of dozens of Springboks in a race to be fit for the season-opening unofficial Test against the Barbarians on 20 June and the opening match of the 2026 Nations Championship against England on 4 July.

Injured Springboks across the Stormers, Sharks and even international outfits makes it look like SA Rugby’s decision to play an SA ‘A’ team against Zimbabwe on the same day as the Barbarians match is extremely ambitious.

Especially as it will also be on the same day as the URC final, which the Stormers and Bulls are in the running for if they get past their respective semifinals against Leinster and Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

Injured Springboks

Cobus Reinach, Rassie Erasmus’ choice halfback partner for Feinberg-Mngomezulu last season, is expected to return from injury in time for England, while fellow scrumhalves Grant Williams, Morné van den Berg and Jaden Hendrikse are also in a race to be fit, leaving a void of international experience at No 9 if they aren’t.

Double World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kwagga Smith (flankers), locks RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, prop Bongi Mbonambi, centre/wing Ethan Hooker, fullback Aphelele Fassi and flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse are among the other Boks rushing toward recovery.

There are many more former Springboks, Junior Boks and players on the fringe of selection also in the infirmary. Not to mention others who only recently returned from injury.

Heavy workload

Many are from the Sharks, whose coach John Plumtree warned last year that the gruelling 11-month season would take a toll on the Springboks if not addressed.

There are still at least two URC games that the Bulls and Stormers will play before the England Test. That’s plenty of time for more injuries to occur.

Suddenly, the notion of lightening the load by abandoning the Champions and Challenge Cups has a much stronger case.