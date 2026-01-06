Match-intensity training drives Stormers momentum

The Stormers say they play more than matches, and at least as hard, in their training during the week.

The Stormers believe their high-intensity training has underpinned much of their success this year.

The Cape Town side has won all 10 of their United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup matches so far – a best-ever start to European competition by a South African team.

From whitewashing defending champions Leinster 35-0 in the opening match to beating Munster for the first time at Thomond Park, and then grinding past the Bulls after a 35-minute stalemate, the Stormers have shown an ability to win through adversity, even when not at their best this year.

They return to the Champions Cup on Sunday with an away clash against Harlequins at Twickenham. The Stormers lead Pool 3 on nine points, ahead of Leinster on points difference, following wins over Bayonne and La Rochelle.

The Stormers play their last pool game against Leicester Tigers at home the following Saturday.

Training as tough as matches

Much like the Springboks, the Stormers have equated rigour in training with on-field performance.

“This weekend we had 18 lineouts, and 12 of those were mauls. At training, we’ll do 40 or 50 lineouts and more than 20 mauls,” said forwards coach Rito Hlungwani. “The cohesion is built there.”

He said a match normally has about 36 minutes of ball in play, while the Stormers’ training on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays equates to more than 80 minutes of action.

Prop Ollie Kebble, who is due to make his 50th cap for the Stormers if selected, said training sessions are sometimes harder than games.

“We challenge each other all week, whoever’s playing and whoever’s not. That’s bred the scrum culture we take into matches,” he said.

Hlungwani added that those who aren’t playing are often the first to point out work-ons.

“Whether you played or not, everyone watches the game, everyone reviews it… It’s a collective mindset.”

Kebble said he looks forward to taking on Harlequins’ strong front row if he is selected. “They’ve got good front-row depth, but so do we,” he added.

However, the Harlequins are in poor form with two wins in their last 10 matches, and coach Jason Gilmore faces huge pressure with the historically strong team eighth in the Premiership.