Bok lock Lood de Jager still happy with his decision to play in Japan

The 32-year-old Springbok said he is very happy to have signed up for five years of rugby in Japan.

Springbok lock Lood de Jager is still enjoying playing rugby in Japan after three seasons there, and is excited for the two more seasons on his contract.

The 32-year-old said he has developed his game and gained invaluable experience in his time at the Wild Knights, which followed three seasons at Sale Sharks in England.

Finances and family

He explained that the financial prospect of playing overseas and the well-being of his family were factors in his decision to leave our shores after several successful years at the Cheetahs and Bulls.

“Especially with the wife and kids… If you aren’t happy off-field, it really translates to on the field,” De Jager said.

“For me, I am happy with the decisions I made. I always wanted to experience playing in Europe, playing Champions Cup, playing Premiership, testing myself against the best over there. And before that, it’s Super Rugby over here. You get to play against the best of Argentina, New Zealand and Australia.”

He said the variety of experience had done much for his game and his spirits. That is why he is still open about his future, saying anything could happen in two years and he could stay in Japan, return to SA, or play elsewhere. He would go wherever he could still develop his game and keep his family happy.

De Jager says rugby standard increasing in Japan

“Then Japan, I am really enjoying it over there. You get to develop different parts of your game around the world. Rugby is played differently. Everyone thinks a bit differently about the game and I think if you can take the best of all of that it helps you be a more complete player.

He said while the standard of rugby has picked up in Japan, with world-class players and coaches pushing a more running-focused game, he would encourage upcoming players enjoying their rugby in South Africa to appreciate the United Rugby Championship as a platform to make a name for themselves.

Still, he said it was great being back in the Springbok fold after being out since July 2023 because of injury.

“The easy part was being with good friends again. Seeing them again and being able to train with them, spend day to day in camp. It was great seeing the guys again and talking about old stories.”