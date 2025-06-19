Etzebeth thrilled to have De Jager back in Bok mix: ‘It’s amazing’

All four of the second row men who featured so prominently for the Springboks at the 2019 World Cup are in the squad for this season's matches.

Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth are likely to feature together for the first time in two years when the Springboks international season kicks off in a few weeks. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth is thrilled to have the second row band back together, with Lood de Jager having returned to the national team, after a couple of years out with injury.

It means that it is the first time in almost six years that Etzebeth, De Jager, Franco Mostert and RG Snyman are in the Bok squad together, after they ruled the skies during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Last year the Boks had a lock crisis on their hands at one stage, necessitating emergency call-ups, but this year they are heading into the international season with terrific depth.

That is thanks to having the four veterans all fit and in the mix, while exciting rising talents Ruan Nortje and Salmaan Moerat are also in the mix, alongside 2023 World Cup winner Jean Kleyn.

Etzebeth admitted that he struggled to contain his emotions when De Jager joined the Bok group again and that he is thoroughly looking forward to playing with all the second row men again.

Great to have them back

“When I saw him [De Jager] I almost jumped on him. So it’s amazing to have him back, and it’s great to have RG back. I think this is the first time since 2019 that us four locks who played together, are back together in the Springbok mix, which is special,” said Etzebeth.

“These are guys I have walked a long road with, been through some tough times and also some very good times. So it is great to have Lood back with us.

“I watched some of his games early on Saturday mornings on SuperSport ESPN and saw him performing very well for Panasonic in the Japanese league. He is an exceptional player and I am happy he is back.

Etzebeth has struggled with concussion and injury problems since December, and hasn’t played much for the Sharks over the back end of the URC, but claims he is fully recovered and raring to go for the Boks.

“I have recovered from everything. It obviously hasn’t been a good run at the Sharks with injury and concussion keeping me out for four and a half months, which wasn’t ideal. I got a few games in at the back end of the season,” explained Etzebeth.

“I then suffered a small setback in training ahead of the [URC] semifinal, but that was just a minor thing, so I am fully back in training and very excited for the Springbok season ahead.”