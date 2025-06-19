Damian de Allende would love to end his career at the Stormers

'I don’t see myself playing anywhere else,' the Springbok centre said after admitting he thought about returning to South Africa 'a lot'.

Springbok centre Damian de Allende said he has been thinking about ending his career in South Africa “a lot”. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok centre Damian de Allende said he would love to finish his rugby career in his favourite city in the world, Cape Town, while playing for his former union, the Stormers.

The 87 Test-capped double World Cup winner has played the last three seasons at Japan’s Wild Knights, and is set to complete two more there ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

De Allende, now 33, told media on Wednesday that his body “still feels very good” but his latter years have given him an appreciation for the sport he didn’t have before. So he thinks about ending his career in South Africa “a lot”.

‘I don’t see myself playing anywhere else’

“My contract finishes in 2027. I really enjoy it there but my body still feels very good at the moment,” De Allende said.

“Obviously, we will see how my body is next year and the year after, how I am mentally and if I can keep up with rugby moving forward. But ideally, I would love to finish in South Africa, and I’d want to finish in Cape Town.

“If the chance does come for me to finish in Cape Town, I can play a season or two in Cape Town in South Africa, for the Stormers and Western Province, I would love to. But we will see when the time comes when it gets closer to the end of my contract. But I don’t see myself playing anywhere else besides coming back to Cape Town.”

The Stormers could use a player of De Allende’s calibre. After their United Rugby Championship quarter-final exit, they said farewell to a host of players: Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok (Japan sabbatical), Herschel Jantjies (joining Bayonne), Paul de Wet (Bulls), Joseph Dweba (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Loader (Gloucester) and Dave Ewers (retirement).

That followed a season that saw Springbok legend Steven Kitshoff retire while Deon Fourie’s future was also questioned after the 38-year-old’s season was cut short due to injury.

De Allende still loving rugby, still improving his game

When asked what keeps him motivated, De Allende said a third World Cup would do well to round off his career.

“For me it’s just enjoyment of the rugby. Especially playing in Japan, the game is a lot faster there compared to what I played in the past in other leagues.”

He said the tempo of the game in Japan helped him develop his own skillsets, even at his age.

“That’s the most important thing. If I was going backwards at this age then I’d have to look at myself in the mirror and be honest with myself. But I am still enjoying myself and feel like I’m improving every day.”

He said it would be “flipping special” to reach 100 Test caps in the next year or two but the memories he has made – many with his teammates – over a long and enjoyable career will stick with him more than the milestone would.