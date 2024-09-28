Springbok player ratings in 48-7 win against Argentina in Mbombela

There were a number of high-quality performances by the Bok players, with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cheslin Kolbe outstanding.

The Springboks beat Argentina 48-7 in their final Rugby Championship game in Mbombela on Saturday to win the competition for the first time since 2019.

The Boks scored seven tries to the one by the Pumas to end the Rugby Championship with five wins from six games.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Boks players, out of 10, on Saturday.

Aphelele Fassi 9: Another superb outing by one of the Boks’ best players this season. He was superb in all areas, including jumping for high balls, kicking well, attacking strongly and tackling hard … and he scored two tries. Brilliant!

Aphelele Fassi goes over for one of his tries against Argentina in Mbombela. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Cheslin Kolbe 9: Another magnificent all-action performance by one of the game’s best players. Was again so threatening with ball in hand, he also chased kicks, jumped high for balls and scored a fabulous try after a stepping run.

Jesse Kriel 7: He had a fairly quiet first half but burst into life in the second period. Made some good tackles and ran the defence well, and had a few good runs and right at the end scored a try to help seal the deal for the world champions.

Damian de Allende 8: He’s become one of the game’s best inside centres and again showed why he is so highly rated. He carried the ball strongly to the gain line, cleaned rucks and got stuck in at every opportunity.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 6: The ball never really went his way, but he chased hard and had a few strong runs in the second half. Gave away a penalty and should maybe have scored a try from Fassi’s crossfield kick late on.

Manie Libbok 8: Played with real confidence and determination and ran the attack well. There was nice variety to his game, with his distribution and out-of-hand kicking of the highest quality. He also made a number of tackles.

Manie Libbok and Damian de Allende in action in Mbombela. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Jaden Hendrikse 7: He delivered very good service, varied his game nicely and threatened the gain line on several occasions. He kicked well out-of-hand and was decent enough kicking at goal, though he missed a few.

Jasper Wiese 7: The big No 8 was fairly quiet in the first half, but he got into things after halftime with some strong carries and hard runs, while he put in a number of tackles and cleaned out at the rucks.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 9: It was another top-notch effort by the Boks’ most consistent player. He was all over the place, cleaning rucks, pulling off tackles, carrying hard, winning breakdown balls, and he also scored two tries. Huge performance.

Pieter-Steph du Toit on the attack against Argentina. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi 8: It was another statement performance by the skipper, maybe his best outing of 2024. He carried the ball strongly on a number of occasions, made some big tackles and was a menace at the breakdowns at times.

Ruan Nortje 6: Surprisingly this was probably the new lock’s quietest showing this season. He won a few lineout balls, and made some cleans and tackles, but wasn’t as involved as earlier in the campaign.

Eben Etzebeth 6: What a day for the 128-capped lock. He was strong in the carry and tackle and played his part in the lineouts, but he didn’t make the impact in general play we’ve come to expect of him. But all’s forgiven today, what a champion!

Frans Malherbe 7: Another mightily strong scrum performance by the veteran tighthead, while he also got stuck in in general play, pulling off a few tackles and cleaning rucks.

Bongi Mbonambi 7: It was another good outing by the hooker, who got himself involved in plenty of the action, while his lineout throwing was spot on this week, which helped give the Boks the early edge.

Ox Nche 8: There’s not a better loosehead scrummer in the game at the moment. He destroyed his opponent in every scrum and also got stuck in in general play, making tackles and carrying to the gainline.

Bench 8: Elrigh Louw was the best of the bench sitters, contributing in several areas after coming on in the 59th minute. Malcolm Marx was also good and scored a try, while Vincent Koch and Gerhard Steenekamp continued the Boks’ strong scrumming when they came on in the second half.

Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard and Lukhanyo Am all did their bit, with the latter two men showing nice touches in attack.