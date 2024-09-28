Kolisi tells friend and Bok star Etzebeth: ‘Cheers my brother, I love you’

'I am so grateful to be your friend and I can’t wait to tell my grandkids I played with Eben Ysterbeth,' said the Bok captain after the win against Argentina in Mbombela.

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth with his wife and child before their Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Mbombela on Saturday. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

It was an emotional and fitting end to the Rugby Championship on Saturday night as the Springboks thumped Argentina 48-7 to seal the title and celebrate their most capped player in history, Eben Etzebeth, in style.

Lock enforcer Etzebeth ran onto the field for his 128th appearance, passing former legend Victor Matfield’s mark of 127 caps for the Boks, and the 32-year-old will now look to set a massive new cap milestone in the coming years.

Bok captain and Etzebeth’s close friend Siya Kolisi paid tribute to a player who could one day go down as the greatest to have ever worn the green and gold.

‘Yster my brother’

“I want to say to my best friend, my ‘eerste beste’ pal Eben Etzebeth … Yster, my brother. I am so grateful that I have walked this journey with you. I am grateful that you have been part of my life,” said Kolisi.

“Thank you for supporting me from the first day. Coach Rassie (Erasmus) named me as captain and you had my back. We have been together since we were 18-years-old. You have always been by my side.

“You have been a true friend and became my brother. You’ve led us as a team in so many ways, with how smart you are and what you think of the game.”

Kolisi continued: “The man you are off the field and to your family. To his daughter, your wife Anlia, your mother Karen and your father who isn’t with us but is watching us today.

“I am so proud of you, I am so grateful to be your friend and I can’t wait to tell my grandkids I played with Eben Ysterbeth. Cheers my brother I love you.”

Matfield also pays tribute

An excited Matfield also had some wonderful words to say to Etzebeth as he handed him the cap to symbolise having the Bok appearance record.

“I was very fortunate to become the most capped Springbok here in Nelspruit from a legend John Smit. Being here tonight is such a big honour. Eben is an amazing guy. What he has done on the field in incredible, but even more what he has done off the field is unbelievable,” said Matfield.

“I was there when he was 19-years-old. I said ‘Eben I think you’re going to play next year (for the Boks) as a 20-year-old’ and what a legend of the game and ambassador for South Africa (he has become).

“He is a guy that makes every South African proud. So tonight, it is one of my biggest honours to give him this cap (to signify) being the most capped Springbok of all time.”

Eben Etzebeth

Etzebeth himself seemed lost for words as he tried to remember everyone to thank as the crowd roared behind him while being interviewed after the match.

“It is difficult to put into words. Firstly thank you Victor for the kind words. You were honestly one of my heroes growing up and playing, and to do this tonight was phenomenal,” said Etzebeth.

“Thank you to that amazing team over there, they’re a bunch of unbelievable guys,” he said about his team-mates. “Thank you to all the South Africans here tonight and at home watching. We have the best supporters in the world and us as the Springboks love you guys.

“To my family. My mom, my brother, my dad that’s looking down on us and obviously my beautiful wife and little one. I couldn’t have asked for a better family.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to the Rugby Championship. To win this trophy again with this team is unbelievable.”

Speaking about what the Springbok jersey means to him, Etzebeth said: “It’s difficult to describe. This is why I play this game. To play for this team and how special it is tonight.

“Almost everyone in here is wearing a Springbok jersey. Our country is proud, rugby is like a religion in our country. And to play for the Boks is the ultimate. You can’t go higher than that and I don’t want to go higher.”