Springbok player ratings in Buenos Aires

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks beat Argentina 24-13 in the first of three Rugby World Cup warm-up matches in Buenos Aires on Saturday, with a number of fringe Boks putting up their hands for World Cup squad selection.

The final 33-man squad that will go to France later this month for the World Cup in September and October will be named on Tuesday.

This is how The Citizen rated the Bok players in BA on Saturday.

Damian Willemse 8: He looked comfortable throughout the game, attacked strongly from the back and was safe under the high ball. Kicked excellently and made the pass for Makazole Mapimpi’s try. Top outing.

Canan Moodie 9: The younger was hugely impressive in everything he did — he read the game well, ran strongly out wide, asked questions, was strong in the air, tackled well and scored a great try. His best showing in Bok jersey.

Lukhanyo Am 7: He showed positive signs he was nearing his best form, he carried the ball strongly on a few occasions and offloaded well, received a kick-off and tackled; left the action at half-time wit a leg injury, which is concerning.

Andre Esterhuizen 7: The big No 12 has become a quality all-round Test player. He was strong catching high balls, tackled hard, like always, and carried the ball strongly to the gain-line. He should be in the World Cup squad this time.

Makazole Mapimpi 8: The left wing had a busy game and looked to be close to his best again. He was strong in the air, competed well and was hungry for action. He scored a good try, showing off his wonderful pace.

Manie Libbok 7: He missed a few kicks at goal, which was unfortunate and unusual, but otherwise was solid. Ran the game well, was strong going back in defence, kicked well out of hand, safe under high ball, great kick-pass for Moodie’s try.

Cobus Reinach 7: He was so solid once again. His service was quick and on point, he asked questions around the rucks and mauls, varied his game well with a few clever kicks; as reliable as ever, and should go to World Cup.

Cobus Reinach is Mr Dependable for the Boks. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Jasper Wiese 6: It was an unusually quiet game by the big No 8, who carried hard early on, but then went missing a bit. He did win a breakdown penalty for his team, but he was not as effective as he normally is. Left the action in the 57th minute.

Franco Mostert 6: He cleaned rucks, tackled hard, carried on occasion and won a lineout ball, but his yellow card for a late tackle was silly. Started slowly, but get better as game went on. Not the player we’ve got to know over the years.

Deon Fourie 7: He busied himself with plenty of work all over the field, was a nuisance in the rucks, won a few breakdown penalties and later also captained the side. Worked hard throughout the game, but has he done enough to go to France?

ALSO READ: Fringe Boks beat Argentina: Four takeaways

Marvin Orie 6: Another player who’ll be unsure about his World Cup status. Had a solid outing, but not as busy as he normally is. He ran the lineouts well. Made a good charge down which nearly led to a try. Left the action soon after half-time.

Jean Kleyn 8: A strong, powerful performance from the former Irish international. He made a bunch of tackles, carried well on a number of occasions and was the dominant force in the Bok pack. Like Orie, will be touch and go for the World Cup.

Thomas du Toit 8: The Bok scrum was dominant throughout the game and Du Toit anchored it. He carried the ball well on a few occasions and got himself around the field to make a good few tackles. Was substituted in the 54th minute.

Bongi Mbonambi 7: He led the team well for a first time. Played his part in a solid scrumming effort and was busy as usual. A real pro who gets on with his job, and always reliable. Left the action early in second half.

Trevor Nyakane 6: He scrummed well for the time he was on the field (substituted after half-time) but had an otherwise quiet game. Carried on occasion, and made the odd tackle, but now seems to be very much the back-up prop in the Bok system.

Bench 8: Jesse Kriel was the best of the replacements; he brought energy and pace to the backs and got himself involved in a number of good things the Boks did. Ran nicely and tackled hard; a player who doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

Jean-Luc du Preez and Evan Roos also brought spark to the side in the second spell and they showed they can play Test rugby any day, while Gerhard Steenekamp made his debut and won a penalty at his first scrum.

Herschel Jantjies looked dangerous when he came on, made a few good runs and kicked nicely, was energetic and tackled well.

Joseph Dweba and Vincent Koch also played their parts from off the bench.