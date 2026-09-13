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Springbok player ratings from 43-28 win against All Blacks in Baltimore

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

5 minute read

13 September 2026

07:03 am

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There were several good performances by Springbok players in their fourth Test win against the All Blacks in Baltimore on Saturday.

Morne van den Berg

Springbok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg was in superb form in Baltimore. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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The Springboks beat the All Blacks 43-28 in the fourth and final Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry in Baltimore, USA, on Saturday to win the series 3-1.

The Boks outscored the All Blacks six tries to four.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10, on Saturday.

Damian Willemse 7: He was strong under the high kicks, in the kick receipt, and so dangerous in space with ball in hand. A very satisfying outing.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 9: What a game … he contested for the high kicks, but his biggest impact was with ball in hand, and in space. He made several good, penetrating runs, and eventually scored a super try.

Jesse Kriel 6: He didn’t get many chances with ball in hand, but he defended well and made some strong carries over the gainline.

Damian de Allende 8: A super performance. Though he lost ball in contact early on, he carried over the gainline, making several metres, and he scored a good try from close.

Ethan Hooker 8: He made tackle after tackle, jumped high for balls, and asked plenty with the ball in attack when he got a chance.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 6: He made a few nice runs and kicked well at goal, but kicked out long and attempted an unnecessary drop goal. Gave away a penalty at a ruck. A bit all over the place.

Morné van den Berg 9: Simply sensational. He made tackles, ran hard with the ball, passed well, stole balls at the breakdown and even kicked a conversion. He also scored a try and is now number one in No 9 queue.

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Jasper Wiese 7: He worked hard all game, and made several big carries, getting his team onto the front foot. He also made his tackles.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7: He was strong on the kick receipt, carried well and often, and put in some big and important tackles. He also scored a try.

Siya Kolisi 8: He played up to the 43rd minute, but made several big and important tackles and he carried the ball well. A big shift from the skipper.

Ruan Nortjé 7: He ran the lineouts well for the most part, winning a throw on All Blacks put-in, put in his tackles and carries. Was busy in the loose.

Eben Etzebeth 7: A big performance from the veteran. He won a breakdown turnover, stole lineout ball, and charged down a kick. Big, big effort.

Wilco Louw 6: He was the anchor of a solid Bok scrum, and put in some tackles in a quality 43 minute showing.

Malcolm Marx 8: Another big performance; his lineout throws were good, he was busy in the loose, making tackles and carries, and he scored a try.

Ox Nché 7: A strong showing in the scrums, without fully dominating. He also got involved in loose play, with carries and tackles.

Bench

Deon Fourie 6: He came on in the 50th minute and missed his man in the lineout on two occasions. He also gave away a penalty at a ruck, but brought energy to the game.

Gerhard Steenekamp 6: Played most of the second half and was solid in the scrums, made a few decent tackles.

Thomas du Toit 6: Also on in the 43rrd minute; he continued the team’s good scrumming, but also gave away a penlty.

Lood de Jager 8: Played for most of the second half and made a big impact with his powerful carries.

André Esterhuizen 8: Played on the flank, carried often and made a few good runs with ball in hand.

Cameron Hanekom 8: He brought speed and energy to the game. He gave away a penalty, but scored a try after a steal at a breakdown.

Cobus Reinach 7: Had to slot in on the wing, but did well, making a few good runs to keep All Blacks players on their toes.

Manie Libbok 6: Kicked directly into touch and gave away a penalty for head contact in tackle, but made some nice runs.

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