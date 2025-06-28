Springbok player ratings in win against Barbarians

Cheslin Kolbe and Lood de Jager were the standout performers on the day.

The Springboks opened their 2025 season with an emphatic 54-7 win against the Barbarians in a one-off match in a wet Cape Town on Saturday.

The Boks scored eight tries to the one by the Baabaas in a dominant performance against the invitational side.

The World Cup holders are next in action against Italy in Pretoria next Saturday.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players on Saturday.

Aphelele Fassi 8: He was solid in all departments. Made two kicks into space which led to tries by team-mates. Kicked well out of hand and strong under the high ball.

Cheslin Kolbe 10: Just brilliant. He scored a try, made tackles, ran hard at the opposition, jumped high for balls, made try assists, chased kicks … man of the match!

Jesse Kriel 7: He had a quiet first half but burst into life in the second half. Made some good tackles and looked dangerous with ball in hand in space.

Damian de Allende 7: Made some tackles and carried well at times. Made good kick into space for Kurt-Lee Arendse’s second try. He also scored a try at the death.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 9: Another energetic performance by the winger. He made some great runs in space, won a breakdown penalty and scored a try. Excellent performance.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 6: He had some good moments, but some bad moments as well; perhaps tried too hard to impress. Won a breakdown penalty. Off in the 46th minute.

Morne van den Berg 7: His service was quick and swift and looked to keep things ticking along nicely. Made some decent kicks, but also some poor ones. Tackled well. Off in 46th.

Jean-Luc du Preez 6: He didn’t get too many chances to show what he is capable of. Made some tackles and the odd carry, left the action early in second half.

Vincent Tshituka 7: He was excellent at the back of the lineout, taking a few throws that came his way. He also scored two tries from close range. Tackled and cleaned the rucks.

Marco van Staden 5: Like Du Preez he didn’t really get a chance to show off his skills. It was a quiet outing by the flanker, though he made a few tackles and cleaned rucks.

Lood de Jager 9: Welcome back! He was dominant in the lineouts, winning ball and stealing ball, carried strongly and tackled superbly. He also scored a try … excellent outing.

Lood de Jager, right, is congratulated by Neethling Fouche, during the Springboks’ match against the Barbarians. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Jean Kleyn 6: Like a few of his team-mates, he didn’t do anything memorable. He made the odd tackle and clean and carry, but it was a quiet performance from the big man.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye 7: A solid first outing for the Boks. He scrummed well and won a few penalties. Didn’t get much chance to carry the ball. Made some tackles.

Malcolm Marx 8: Didn’t do anything flashy, but his lineout throwing was excellent, finding his man every time, while he scored a try and was busy in the loose play.

Ox Nche 7: Also an unusually quiet outing for the normally busy loosehead prop. He did what he had to in the scrums, but didn’t get a chance in the loose.

Bench:

Marnus van der Merwe 6: The new hooker will be pleased with his contribution, though he got few chances with ball in hand. Found his jumpers and made his tackles.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 6: Scrummed well in the second half and was busy in the loose, though he, too, had few chances in space. He scored a try.

Neethling Fouche 6: Like so many of his team-mates, didn’t stand out for anything in particular, but scrummed well, and was active in the loose.

Franco Mostert 6: He came on in the second half and made his tackles and carries. Didn’t really do much at lineout time.

Kwagga Smith 7: He came on for Du Preez’s HIA and then permanently later on. Was busy in the tight-loose and made a number of tackles.

Cobus Reinach 7: Continued where Van den Berg left off, with an energetic showing, that included a few good darting runs. Showed he has plenty to still offer.

Manie Libbok 7: Delivered a measured performance, with some good distribution and attacking play. Made the run that led to Arendse’s second try. Goal-kicking was spot on.

Andre Esterhuizen 7: He came on and packed down at flank, in another surprise play by Rassie Erasmus. Made some strong runs over the gain line and also popped up in the backs.