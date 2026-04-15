Sharks target consistency in the URC’s final sprint

Sharks captain André Esterhuizen said they want to rectify their poor away record this season, yet to secure a win in Europe.

Sharks captain André Esterhuizen said his side are searching for consistent performances in their final four United Rugby Championship league phase matches.

The Durban union first take on Ospreys at The Brewery Field in Wales on Saturday (kick-off 8.45pm), before travelling to Edinburgh the following week. After a week’s break, they host Benetton and Zebre Parma in their final matches before the quarterfinals on 30 May.

The Sharks will only qualify for those knockouts if they finish in the top eight, and they are currently 10th, seven points adrift of the Bulls in eighth.

“We know we are building something here, and we know we need to win basically four out of four games to stand a chance to get into the top eight,” Esterhuizen said.

“The group is very motivated. We’ve had good chats, good training sessions.”

Sharks struggle on the road

He said the Sharks want to rectify their poor showing on the road, where they have not won a single URC match in Europe, and only beat the Stormers away in Cape Town.

“The only thing that’s been missing is the consistency, the mindset to be on top of every game,” the captain said.

“For us, it’s the mindset that is the biggest thing that has been letting us down. We all know we can play, and we have the squad to do that. It’s just doing that every single weekend.”

Ospreys come from a close Challenge Cup last-16 away defeat to Ulster, and are on a three-match losing streak.

They are struggling in 11th place on the URC table, three points behind the Sharks.

Historically, they have only managed one win out of four URC contests against the Durban side, that one coming 19-5 at home in November 2023. They lost the other three games poorly, including last season’s match at Kings Park 29-10, in May last year.

Still, Esterhuizen said the Ospreys are a tough side to play, especially in Wales.

Esterhuizen relishes the captaincy role

On a personal note, Esterhuizen said his first season captaining the Sharks had been a challenge he enjoyed.

“Trying to keep the spirits up, trying to lead the team and keep them in the right direction. I’ve got a great bunch of guys to work with.

“It’s just getting through to them now and leading by example.”