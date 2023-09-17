Springbok player ratings in World Cup win against Romania

Cobus Reinach and Makazole Mapimpi both scored hat tricks, while Grant Williams scored two tries in the big victory in Bordeaux.

Grant Williams of South Africa scored two tries against Romania on Sunday. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

The Springboks scored 11 tries and were awarded a penalty try in their 76-0 Pool B Rugby World Cup win against Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Boks, who beat Scotland in their opening match of their campaign last weekend, dominated all departments against the minnows from Europe, with Cobus Reinach and Makazole Mapimpi scoring hat tricks.

The Boks next face Ireland, the world’s top team, in Paris in game three next Saturday.

Here’s how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players on Sunday, out of 10.

Willie le Roux 7: The Bok fullback had a mixed bag; his handling let him down at times, but he also made some great passes and assists for try-scorers, while he scored a stunning try of his own.

Grant Williams 8: What an asset to the Boks. He played out of position, yet was busy and involved in plenty of the action. He scored two wonderful tries, but also got stuck in defensively.

Canan Moodie 6: He didn’t get many chances to show his attacking skills, and should have made a pass to Jaden Hendrikse after a line break when a try was on. Tackled well.

Andre Esterhuizen 7: Another powerful performance from the big man; strong as a ball-carrier and gainline winner, and big in the tackle. He’ll hope to get a crack against Ireland.

Makazole Mapimpi 9: Back to his finishing best for the popular winger. Assisted Damian Willemse’s try, scored three of his own; dangerous every time he touched the ball. Superb!

Makazole Mapimpi got a hat trick of tries on Sunday. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Damian Willemse 7: Another solid outing by the utility back. He’s so dangerous in space, and what a try he scored! Kicked decently at goal, and tackled strongly at times.

Cobus Reinach 8: He’s often forgotten, but what a player. He scored three wonderful tries thanks to his alertness and pace, his service also being excellent. So dangerous, how is he not picked every time?

Cobus Reinach scored three tries against Romania. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Duane Vermeulen 7: So very solid in everything he does. He comfortably grabbed every kick off that went his way, and powered over the gainline with big carries. Strong in defence and sound in the lineouts.

Kwagga Smith 7: A busy outing for the little man; he always gets through so much work. Tackled hard and ran hard, and made a few breakdown steals, winning penalties, too.

Marco van Staden 7: Also, a busy game for the now back-up hooker. Was strong at the breakdowns, tackled well and performed his hooker duties perfectly, nailing his lineout throws!

Marvin Orie 6: It wasn’t the busiest game for the No 5 lock. He took some lineout ball and missed some and didn’t get too stuck in. Was replaced at half-time.

Jean Kleyn 7: Also, some good and some not so good … he was strong and powerful in the lineouts, but also missed a few throws. Was active and competitive in the loose play.

Trevor Nyakane 7: Anchored the scrum well after a late call-up, giving the Boks a solid foundation to work over the Romanians, who were on the back foot. Boks were dominant at the set-pieces.

Bongi Mbonambi 7: His lineout throwing was decent without being top-notch, in difficult conditions. Worked hard, as always, and got stuck in, but not as active as always in the loose.

Ox Nche: 8: He enjoyed another quality scrumming outing; made the Romanians feel his power and strength in the set-pieces. Also carried nicely and made some big hits.

Deon Fourie alongside referee Mathieu Raynal during the Boks’ match against Romania. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Bench 8: Deon Fourie was superb in the second half; he scored a try, won penalties for his team at the breakdown and fulfilled the hooker duties well. RG Snyman also upped the tempo with a strong showing from off the bench, in the loose and lineouts, while Jaden Hendrikse and Faf de Klerk added zip and spark to the attack. Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe came on late, Jesse Kriel and Jasper Wiese not at all.