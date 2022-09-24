Springbok player ratings from Rugby Champs win against Pumas in Durban

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks beat the Pumas 38-21 in their Rugby Championship match played in Durban on Saturday.

Jacques Nienaber’s men ended the competition in second place (18 points), with New Zealand’s All Blacks (19 points) crowned champions. Australia were third (10) and Argentina fourth (9).

This is how I rated the Bok players in Durban, out of 10.

Willie le Roux 5: This was Le Roux’s most disappointing performance of the championship. He offered little on attack, made no tackles and was turned inside out when Juan Martin Gonzalez scored his try. Did catch a high ball and cleaned up well on one occasion in defence.

Canan Moodie 7: The rookie in the side enjoyed another good outing. He made two potential try-saving tackles and tried hard to get the Boks on to the front foot whenever he got ball in hand.

Jesse Kriel 6: This was probably Kriel’s best showing in the team this year. He got few chances on attack, but was busy in defence, making seven tackles.

Damian de Allende 7: The experienced centre enjoyed a mixed day. He carried the ball strongly over the gainline on several occasions, giving the Boks momentum, and ran hard into gaps, but not passing when he should have and missing several tackles negatively affected his performance.

Makazole Mapimpi 6: It was another frustrating day for the winger. He got few chances on attack and made the three tackles asked of him. Solid under the high ball.

Frans Steyn 5: He missed several kicks to touch and once kicked the ball dead, robbing the Boks of attacking lineout opportunities. He also had a kick charged down, while his passing was erratic. He did however, carry the ball strongly and made eight tackles

Jaden Hendrikse 7: Once again, the scrumhalf’s service was slick and good, his kicks were mostly spot-on while he made some good tackles, one a potential try-saver.

Jasper Wiese 8: The No 8 was again a beast with and without the ball. He only played for 48 minutes but he made it count — he scored a try, made 58 metres from nine carries, beating five tacklers. Made seven tackles and won a turn-over.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 6: The blindside flanker had a decent showing, carrying a few times without much success and making a few tackles, but he was still well off his best. Departed the scene after 48 minutes.

Siya Kolisi 7: The captain scored a good try and made a whopping 11 tackles in a strong showing, but he also gave away a few penalties.

Lood de Jager 7: He carried the ball strongly, like always, was busy in the mauls and took a number of lineout balls and got stuck in. He also made 11 tackles in a commanding showing.

Eben Etzebeth 6: The enforcer was yellow-carded for a most ridiculous offence — pushing a player — but was otherwise fairly quiet. Worked hard in the mauls, but wasn’t close to his powerful best and made only a handful of carries and tackles. Was decent in the lineouts, with one steal.

Frans Malherbe 7: The tighthead prop scrummed well, helping the Boks win several penalties, but he was otherwise quiet. Played his part in the Boks’ penalty tries.

Malcolm Marx 7: The hooker again enjoyed a good, commanding match. His lineout throwing-in was very good (he missed one), he carried the ball well, made nine tackles and won two turn-overs.

Steven Kitshoff 7: He scrummed well, giving the Boks a good foundation up front, and tried hard to get stuck in. Made a few good tackles and carries.

Bench 7: Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, and later Bongi Mbonambi all played their part in helping the Boks get over the line. They all scrummed well and made some good tackles while Duane Vermeulen and Kwagga Smith ran hard, tackled well and won turn-overs. Franco Mostert was on for a short period, while Faf de Klerk was yellow carded, and Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a try.