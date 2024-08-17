Springbok player ratings from 30-12 win against Wallabies in Perth

There were a number of good, high quality individual performances from the Boks in tough conditions.

Ruan Nortje is lifted high in the air to win a lineout for the Boks against the Wallabies. Picture: Will Russell/Getty Images

The Springboks scored four tries to none to beat the Wallabies 30-12 in their Rugby Championship Test in Perth on Saturday.

The match was played in heavy rain, with several first-choice Bok players rested after the world champions’ 33-7 win the week before in Brisbane.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10, on Saturday.

Backs

Aphelele Fassi 8: The “Weekend Special” continues to shine following his return to the Bok set-up. He scored a nice try, ran strongly from the back, contested well in the air, and worked hard in defence, pulling off a potential try-saving tackle in the second half.

Cheslin Kolbe 8: It was another busy outing for the wing, who got stuck in all over the field. He cleaned up loose ball at the back, kicked well in defence, and also made a good intercept which nearly led to a try.

Cheslin Kolbe in action in Perth. Picture: Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

Jesse Kriel 6: It was a fairly quiet game for the usually busy outside centre. He made a number of good tackles and shifted the ball well when he had to.

Lukhanyo Am 6: Playing at inside centre, he tried hard to get involved and made some strong carries and good passes. Tackled well in defence.

Makazole Mapimpi 7: The veteran winger enjoyed a good match, setting up Fassi for his try, with a good kick into space. He was strong under the high ball and made some good tackles, one of them a potential try-saver. He did miss a try-scoring chance himself.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 5: A difficult day for the young Bok star. He battled in the conditions, making some poor kicks. He also dropped the ball when a try seemed on. He was strong in defence though, at the back and at close quarters.

Morne van den Berg 6: The rookie scrumhalf enjoyed a decent outing, with his swift service the most impressive part of his performance. Asked a few questions at close quarters, gave away a penalty for an early tackle.

Forwards

Elrigh Louw 6: The No 8 didn’t perform as well as he did in Brisbane and seemed to go missing at times. He knocked the ball on from the first kick-off, while his hands let him down again later in the match. Carried on a few occasions and tackled hard.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: It’s becoming boring, but this guy just keeps producing quality performances, no matter the opposition, venue or conditions. He was everywhere again, making tackles, carrying, cleaning rucks, winning lineouts and winning turnover penalties.

Marco van Staden 7: The Bulls man produced a good shift, with plenty of work around the fringes and at close quarters. He got stuck in at the rucks and mauls, tackled solidly and also scored a try from a driving maul.

Marco van Staden runs with the ball against Australia. Picture: Will Russell/Getty Images

Ruan Nortje 7: It was an up and down performance from the No 5 lock. He did plenty of good work all over the field, like winning lineouts and making a number of tackles, but he also gave away a few silly penalties.

Salmaan Moerat 5: Sadly the captain on the day had to leave the action early, but he was busy during the time he was on the field, though he didn’t make an impact.

Thomas du Toit 7: The seasoned tighthead enjoyed a good day at the office. He scrummed well and got involved in a few things in the loose. He also made a number of tackles.

Johan Grobbelaar 5: Sadly the conditions just didn’t suit the Bulls man’s game. He struggled to find his lineout jumpers and didn’t get much chance in the loose to show off his skills. He won a turn-over at a breakdown.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 5: The rookie prop struggled at scrum-time, though there were times he held his own against the Wallabies’ experienced men. Conceded a penalty and didn’t get much of a chance in the loose to get going.

‘Bomb Squad’

Bench 8: Eben Etzebeth came on in the 20th minute for Moerat and produced a very good performance. He was commanding in the lineouts, winning plenty of ball, and he carried on a number of occasions.

Malcolm Marx, too, played well when he came on for Grobbelaar; he found his jumpers and was a menace in the loose. He also scored two tries from the driving maul.

Ox Nche made several tackles, Grant Williams delivered good service, Vincent Koch got around the field, while Kwagga Smith carried nicely at times with good energy and made some good tackles. Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok entered the action late on.