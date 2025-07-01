Springbok team to face Italy at Loftus: Tshituka to make debut, Kriel retains captaincy

The match will also see the return to the Bok side of Damian Willemse, who missed out last year because of injury.

Vincent Tshituka will make his official Test debut this weekend after playing for the Springboks against the Barbarians in a non-Test last Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Vincent Tshituka will make his Test debut when the Springboks face Italy in the first of two Tests at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

Tshituka, who played for the Boks in the non-Test against the Barbarians in Cape Town last Saturday, is the only uncapped player in the matchday-23.

Willemse back after lengthy absence

In the key selections, Damian Willemse is at fullback, where he will play his first Test since the 2023 World Cup final after missing out completely last season due to injury, Handre Pollard will be at flyhalf, while Morne van den Berg will be his scrumhalf, after also facing the Baabaas last weekend.

The rest of the backline that featured in Cape Town has been retained by coach Rassie Erasmus.

Up front, Jasper Wiese is at No 8 in a loose trio that is without Siya Kolisi, who is injured. Jesse Kriel will thus continue to captain the side, as he did last weekend against the Barbarians, and he’ll become the 67th Bok captain.

Wilco Louw will pack down at tighthead prop, Lood de Jager will go again at lock, alongside Eben Etzebeth, while on the bench Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux will be the two backs replacements in a six-two split.

Damian Willemse is back in the Bok team. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Kolisi and Tshituka

Commenting on Kolisi’s injury, Erasmus said: “Siya unfortunately picked up a niggle, but Marco [van Staden] did a good job at flanker last week and he is one of the core players in our team, so we are blessed to have such depth in the squad.

“If one goes through this team, there are so many leaders, and we were impressed with how Jesse accepted the responsibility of wearing the captain’s armband last week. He is a player who leads by example on and off the field, and he thoroughly deserves this honour.”

Erasmus further said he was delighted for Tshituka. “Vincent has fitted into our structures really well and he showed last week that he has the potential to play Test rugby, so we are excited to see what he can do against Italy and to see him make his debut.”

Bok team: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel (capt), Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handre Pollard, Morne van den Berg, Jasper Wiese, Vincent Tshituka, Marco van Staden, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux