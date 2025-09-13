Bok women exit Rugby World Cup after defiant showing against New Zealand

The Springbok women showed moments of brilliance, but the Black Ferns dominated the second half with six tries to one.

The Springbok women concluded their Rugby World Cup run with a 46–17 quarter-final defeat to New Zealand Black Ferns at Sandy Park, Exeter, on Saturday.

The Bok women, ranked 12 at the start of the tournament, can be proud of turning up against third-ranked New Zealand, proving a match for their opponents in the first half (score 10–10 at the break).

However, the Black Ferns exerted their dominance in the second half, immediately pulling away with three tries in seven minutes, which the South Africans never recovered from.

It was also the Springbok womens’ first-ever World Cup quarter-final – a much improved run with two wins in the pool stage compared to last year when they lost all three matches.

Bok women do SA proud

The Bok women gave everything during the quarter-final, even employing a 15-player lineout maul twice, controlling the majority of possession and territory during the first half. But New Zealand bounced back in the second half, winning set-pieces, defending well and making metres with every carry. In the end, they won eight tries to three.

The Bok women progressed from the pool stages, and placed in the world’s top 10, for the first time after beating Brazil 66–6 and then Italy 29–24 in their first pool matches.

Already qualified for the play-offs, Coach Swys de Bruin then gave nine unused players a chance against France. They lost the final pool game 57–10. Still, the Springboks’ campaign will be considered a step forward for South African women’s rugby.

Springbok women give their all against Black Ferns

The Springboks’ hard work in the first quarter finally paid off when prop Babalwa Latsha crashed over for the first try after a couple of strong drives in the 20th minute.

The Black Ferns only really got chances in the second quarter, and they made the most of them. Centre Theresa Setefano dotted down after a successful charge-down before 18-year-old Braxton Sorensen-McGee, fresh from two hat-tricks, scored on the sideline.

But the Springbok women drove another 15-player maul toward the try line, and followed it with a couple of drives before centre Aphiwe Ngwevu crashed over right before half-time.

The Black Ferns immediately bounced back in the second half, scoring three tries in seven minutes (Renee Holmes, Sorensen-McGee and Kaipo Olsen-Baker scoring).

New Zealand scored two more tries courtesy of Olsen-Baker and Holmes, before the Boks had a try disallowed with eight minutes left. Yonela Ngxingolo crashed over after a few good drives but it was ruled out for obstruction.

But Lerato Makua gave the Boks a consolation try from similar circumstances two minutes later. Still, Katelyn Vaha’akolo scored New Zealand’s eighth to compound the hurt.

New Zealand will face either Canada or Australia in their semi-final next Friday.

Scorers

Springbok Women: Tries – Babalwa Latsha, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Lerato Makua. Conversions – Byrhandré Dolf 1/3.

New Zealand Black Ferns: Tries – Theresa Setefano, Braxton Sorensen-McGee (2), Renee Holmes (2), Kaipo Olsen-Baker (2), Katelyn Vaha’akolo. Conversions – Renee Holmes 1/6, Sorensen-McGee 2/2.