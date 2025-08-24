Springbok women thrash Brazil in World Cup opener

The South Africans scored 10 tries in a commanding performance.

South Africa’s Springbok women’s team got their Rugby World Cup campaign off to an impressive start when they thrashed Brazil 66-6 in their opening game at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton, England on Sunday afternoon.

The South Africans dominated the clash from start to finish and scored 10 tries in the rout. They led 26-3 at the break.

Brazil were not able to breach the South Africans’ defences and had to settle for just two penalty kicks.

There were a number of high-quality performances from the South Africans, and several players can feel well satisfied with their contributions, but no one stood taller than No 8 Aseza Hele, who delivered a stunning performance from the back of the scrum, and inside centre Aphiwe Ngwevua, who was a powerhouse in midfield.

Dominant performance by Boks

The win will be a major boost for Swys de Bruin and his players who face far stiffer competition later in the tournament. The women’s Boks next face Italy (next weekend) and then end their pool play with a match against France (the following Sunday). Only two teams advance to the quarter-finals.

South Africa raced into a 12-0 lead after seven minutes thanks to tries by scrumhalf Nadine Roos, who was outstanding in the No 9 jersey, and Hele. Later in the half, after spending much time camped in Brazil’s half, Hele went over again before wing Ayanda Malinga also scored.

Hele got her third just after the resumption of the second half, while flyhalf Libbe Janse van Rensburg scored twice not longer after that to put the Boks 47-3 up following a sixth conversion by fullback Byrhandré Dolf, who contributed a total of 16 points with the boot.

Ngwevu, who was named player of the match, Malinga and replacement forward Lerato Makua also scored tries in the final quarter to help the women’s Boks team reach 66 points.

The Bok women’s team next face Italy, ranked 11th in the world, next Sunday, before tackling the world’s fourth best team, France, the following Sunday.