Springbok prop Ntlabakanye out of All Black Tests after testing positive for banned substance

SA Rugby says the non-performance enhancing substance for which he tested positive was prescribed by a specialist physician.

Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has disputed an adverse analytic finding regarding an anti-doping test.

However, SA Rugby have confirmed he will not be considered for their two matches against the All Blacks during their Rugby Championship tour of New Zealand.

Ntlabakanye ‘acted in good faith’

SA Rugby released a statement on Sunday afternoon revealing that Ntlabakanye, 26, disputes that he has committed an anti-doping violation.

“The non-performance enhancing substance for which he tested positive was prescribed by a specialist physician early in 2025 for medical reasons and taken with the approval and the supervision of a medical doctor specifically appointed to manage the medical affairs of professional rugby players,” SA Rugby said.

“Ntlabakanye was transparent in his declarations, acted in good faith and at all times followed the medical due process as prescribed by the industry. He relied on the relevant professional medical advice and at no time did he seek to obtain an unfair advantage nor did he take any medical substance without prior medical authorisation.”

Lions prop’s budding career

Ntlabakanye came off the bench in the first Test against the Wallabies at Ellis Park. The Springboks lost that game 38–22 but bounced back 30–22 in Cape Town this Saturday.

Ellis Park was the tighthead prop’s second Test after his debut against Italy in July, where he also played from the bench. He featured against the Barbarians in June, but that was not an official Test match.

Ntlabakanye’s international call-up came on the back of an excellent season for the Lions. While the Johannesburg side failed to reach the United Rugby Championship play-offs, Ntlabakanye was among a handful of players who shone during the season.