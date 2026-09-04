Springbok Women undaunted by Black Ferns challenge

The South African women's team could move from 10th to seventh in the world rankings with a first-ever win over the Black Ferns.

The 10th-ranked Springbok Women say they clearly understand the task at hand and are unbothered by facing world number two, New Zealand.

The South Africans face the Black Ferns in a once-off Test at FNB Stadium, Soweto, on Saturday (kick-off 1.30pm) in a curtain-raiser to the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry third Test between the Springboks and All Blacks.

This, just days after Springbok Women’s coach Swys de Bruin quit. Laurian Johannes-Haupt and Franzel September are co-coaches for the match.

‘We have a plan’

Still, captain Babalwa Latsha said they are undaunted by the prospect of facing the same side that beat them 46-17 in the quarter-finals of last year’s Women’s World Cup in England.

They also lost to the Black Ferns in the only other match between the sides – a 2010 World Cup pool game (score 55-3). They did, however, beat an invitational Black Ferns XV 41-24 in August last year.

“We have a plan and that includes being direct and physical and playing to our strengths, which is a very strong set piece,” said Latsha.

“They are a very skilful team and will no doubt try to get around us, while the direct route is our preferred option.

“We are also aware of the historical nature of this clash, being the first one between us played in South Africa as well as our first match at FNB Stadium, the biggest stadium in the country.”

Vice captain Libbie Janse van Rensburg said they had good lessons from their previous encounter in Exeter last September.

“We had a plan and it worked for the first half, when we were 10-10,” she said.

“We did not maintain that composure in the second half. That allowed them to run away with it. We cannot afford just one half, we need to play equally well in both.”

Springbok Women target top five

The move up the world ranking is a motivation, but the growth of the team is as important, she said: “We wanted to break into the top 10 and needed to play against teams in that bracket to get there. We did that.

“Now our next focus is getting into the top five and for that we need to play against teams in the top five. Tomorrow we are doing that. Those things are all part of our growth spurt which over the last two years was impressive.”

According to the World Rugby rankings South Africa will jump three places to a record high of seventh if they can beat New Zealand, with an additional place gained if the margin is by more than 15 points.