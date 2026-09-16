Springboks old guard are still tops, say former players

Ackermann, Krige, Mallett and Steyn all see good value in picking more experienced players for next year's World Cup.

If several senior Springbok players were on trial during the four-Test series against the All Blacks, they all passed with flying colours.

Coach Rassie Erasmus got his confirmation that he will be able to go to next year’s Rugby World Cup looking for a three-peat of wins with all his senior men, many well into their 30s, still firing and able to go the distance.

And according to several former Bok stars there’s no reason Erasmus shouldn’t keep backing them.

Siya Kolisi, who is 35 with 105 Tests behind him, Eben Etzebeth (34 with 141 Tests to his name), Pieter-Steph du Toit (34 with 102 caps) and the centres, Damian de Allende (34 with 102 caps) and Jesse Kriel (32 with 92 caps) all enjoyed a good series.

Then there’s Cheslin Kolbe (32), Handre Pollard (32), Cobus Reinach (36), Lood de Jager (33) and Malcolm Marx (32). Even Deon Fourie, at 39, is still hungry for Bok success.

Many of these players will go to Australia next year for their third or fourth World Cups.

Thoughts of former players, coaches

Former Bok star Morné Steyn, who played his last Test at 37, told The Citizen on Tuesday the reason why the Boks had been so successful in recent years was because Erasmus had built a team around a core of older players who he trusted and could rely on.

“There are guys there with over 50 Tests, over 100 Tests … lots of them,” said Steyn.

“When it really matters, Rassie goes back to those guys, the World Cup winners.”

He added it was also more beneficial to coach players who had been around for a while.

“It’s much easier. The coach knows the players inside out. And the players know each other so well, and they all understand each other and what’s required.”

Former Bok boss Nick Mallett also said recently the series against the All Blacks was confirmation several senior players still had “a lot of gas in their legs.”

Johan Ackermann, who was also 37 when he played his last Test, believed age was just a number.

“Older guys bring experience. They’re calm. There’s maturity. It all depends on the individual … if he still has the drive. That’s something the coach will pick up quickly.”

Former Bok captain Corne Krige was pleased to see Erasmus back the older players.

“In the past we’ve thrown the older guys away too quickly, and not picked them,” he said.

“With better conditioning now and rest periods, the longevity is better. All our older players had a fantastic series against the All Blacks. And that’s a great thing for us looking ahead to next year.”

The Boks are next in action next Sunday in Perth, when they take on Australia’s Wallabies in a one-off Test.