Springbok women target opening win at World Cup: Team named for Brazil match

With higher-ranked France and Italy in the pool, the South Africans are targeting a win against Brazil.

The Springbok women’s team will likely have no easier game in the Rugby World Cup than their opening game against Brazil.

The South African ladies, ranked 12th in the world, play against 25th-ranked Brazil for the first time at Franklin’s Garden in Northampton on Sunday (kick-off 3.45pm), and are heavy favourites to win.

They come from an important 41–24 victory against the New Zealand Black Ferns XV side earlier in the month. Coach Swys de Bruin called the result one of the best performances he had seen since he joined the squad more than a year ago, adding it showed they were close to where they wanted to be in their last fixture before the World Cup.

The Bok women didn’t win a single game in the 2021 tournament.

Springbok women need a win

The Brazil game is important because tough pool matches follow against Italy, ranked 11th, and France, who are ranked fourth and are the favourites to top the group. Only two teams will progress to the quarter-finals.

Utility back Nadine Roos is among of handful of Springbok women who have played against Brazil in Sevens.

“Those matches were very close with one score or try that made the difference. It was only in one of those defeats where we were outplayed,” said Roos.

“So yes, I definitely believe we can give it back to them this time, different code or not. Rugby remains rugby and we want to win when we play for our country, especially at a Rugby World Cup.”

Roos said the fact that almost 80% of their Sevens regulars are in the Brazilian World Cup squad proves their worth.

“Those speedsters are really fast and adding to that, their playmakers have the ability to provide them ball in space,” she said.

“If we allow that on Sunday, we will be in trouble. I told my teammates that we need to kill their time and space on the ball. If we get shoulders on bodies and take the space away, they will not be as effective.”

Roos ready to attack Brazil

The Bok utility back has now settled in a scrumhalf role and while she might not have as much leeway as in the sevens code – where she has scored a number of long-range individual tries – Roos still backs herself to give it a go.

“I would love scoring against them in 15s as well,” she said. “I scored some good tries against them in sevens and it will be nice to repeat that on Sunday.

“Having said that, some of those sevens tries came thanks to my teammates as well, and I would need their help again. It will have to be a team effort from us on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, coach Swys de Bruin on Friday named his team for the opener against Brazil. Only six players of the matchday-23 haven’t featured at a World Cup so there is plenty of experience.

“Yes, we have good experience in the squad, but we also selected the team for this match based on form, combinations and more importantly, the way we need to play to be successful,” said De Bruin.

“Brazil may be the lowest ranked team in the tournament, but they have every right to be here and will come with all guns blazing.”

Springbok Women’s team to face Brazil:

Byrhandré Dolf, Maceala Samboya, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Ayanda Malinga, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Nadine Roos, Aseza Hele, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Sizophila Solontsi, Danelle Lochner, Nolusindiso Booi (capt), Babalwa Latsha, Lindelwa Gwala, Sanelisiwe Charlie. Bench: Micke Gunter, Yonela Ngxingolo, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Vainah Ubisi, Lerato Makua, Catha Jacobs, Unam Tose, Jakkie Cilliers