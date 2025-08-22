Rugby

Australia’s back-to-back Player of the Year excited to return against Boks

22 August 2025

Twice winning Australia's equivalent of the rugby player of the year award, Rob Valetini said he is itching to get back onto the field.

Wallabies loose forward Rob Valentini

Wallabies loose forward Rob Valentini returns from a calf injury. Picture: Michael Bradley/AFP

Wallabies loose forward Rob Valetini and wing Corey Toole are excited to be in the starting XV to face the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm).

Valetini is the back-to-back winner of the John Eales Medal, which is given to Australia’s top rugby union player of the year. The 26-year-old was named the best Wallaby player in 2023 and 2024 for his ball-carrying ability, strength in defence and work at the breakdown.

‘Quickest player’ in Australia

Toole, 25, makes his debut after a successful Sevens performance, winning World Rugby Sevens Series Rookie of the Year in 2022 with 43 tries that season. He switched to XVs with the Brumbies in 2023, and many have regarded him as the quickest rugby player in Australia.

“There’s a lot less space and a lot bigger guys on the field [in XVs]. Making those tackles, there will be bigger guys. It’s a completely different game,” Toole said ahead of the Test in Cape Town.

“But I’ve been three years at the Brumbies now. I’ve got a lot of confidence and belief playing XVs. I can go out there and do a job this weekend.”

Valetini spoke highly of his Brumbies teammate. “He creates something out of nothing,” Valetini said. “Whenever he’s got the ball, you always know he is going to make at least 10, 20 metre-gain somehow.”

He said Toole “always beats the first defender” which makes the game easier for forwards regularly playing front-foot rugby.

Valetini relishes return against the Springboks

On his own return from a calf injury since playing in the second Test against the British & Irish Lions last month, Valetini said he just wants to do his best for the team when he packs down at No 8.

“Seeing the team be so successful over the past two games, being on the sideline drives you and gives motivation. It’s not a fun time in rehab,” he said.

“We are expecting a response from them after last week [Springboks losing 38–22]. But the focus this week has been mostly on us controlling what we can in camp and training. Having gone against the Springboks, I think that is the most important part.”

