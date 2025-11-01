Springboks crush Japan at Wembley: Three takeaways

The Springboks' forwards laid the platform for their backs to fire as they outscored Japan nine tries to one in a strong first game on tour.

The Springboks produced a thoroughly clinical performance to overpower a completely outgunned Japan 61-7 in their end-of-year-tour match at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday evening.

It was a workmanlike performance, with the Boks’ set-piece laying the platform for them to fire from, and a sprinkle of magic from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Kurt-Lee Arendse, scoring a few tries each, added some flair to the scoreline.

Here are three takeaways from a strong first win on tour for the Boks:

Power game dominates

With rain falling for most of the first half and conditions quite slippery, the Springboks turned to their power game to dominate Japan. The Boks were solid in the scrums, but it was a top performance at the breakdown and brilliant showing at the lineouts and mauls that were the standouts that set the platform for the monster win.

They claimed 18 of their 20 lineouts and stole four of Japan’s 15, and won all their scrums, although they were few and far between despite the conditions.

The Boks’ first try of the game was a maul rumbling over with Siya Kolisi dotting down, while they should have had another in the 35th minute, only for the Japanese to stop it illegally leading to the ref awarding a penalty try.

Replacement prop Wilco Louw crashed over for his first ever international try in the second half, while Andre Esterhuizen, playing as a flank after replacing Kolisi in the second half, went over from a maul, which was overturned for double banking, but eventually got his score, powering over from close range.

Porthen start, Ox worry

It was a solid first showing in the green and gold for 21-year-old Zachary Porthen. It has been a stunning rise for the former Junior Springbok captain, who last year was representing the U20s and only made his senior debut for the Stormers earlier this year. He scrummed decently, cleaned well at the rucks and made plenty of tackles in a good 45-minute outing, although it may be his only appearance for them on this tour.

A big worry for the Springboks will be the injury to Ox Nche that saw him replaced by Gerhard Steenekamp in the 18th minute. Nche had already showed his power in a couple of scrums and made a few tackles, when he seemed to hurt his knee when he fell over a Japanese player trying to get to a ruck.

Steenekamp, making his own return to Bok rugby from injury troubles, after last playing against Wales last year, played well. But with matches against France and Ireland to come, the Boks will hope that Nche’s injury isn’t serious and that he is available for those huge games in Paris and Dublin.

The magic of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

He was only on the field for 54 minutes, and was playing a different game to the one he did in his record breaking performance against Argentina in Durban in September, but Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu once again showed that he is firmly the future of Springbok rugby with another entertaining, action-packed performance.

He was tasked with playing a more conservative kicking game that he is used to, launching a number of bombs.

But with the few chances he had to run, he took firm advantage, scoring two tries and knocking over three conversions for a 16-point haul. His first try came from an up-and-under into the Japan 22m area, and a superb chase and pressure put on saw Japan drop the ball, allowing Feinberg-Mngomezulu to pick up and go over.

He showed great pace and stepping for his second try, and was also involved in replacement prop Wilco Louw’s try.