Springboks eye coastal warm-up

The fixture will serve as a hit-out before the Boks face England on 4 July in the opening match of the new Nations Championship at Ellis Park.

The Springboks could fine-tune their preparations for one of the biggest Tests of the year with a return to a familiar coastal venue.

According to Rapport, SA Rugby is understood to be in advanced discussions with Gqeberha city officials to host the Boks’ non-cap match against the Barbarians on 27 June at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

While negotiations have not yet been finalised, a reliable source indicated that progress is being made.

The fixture will serve as a hit-out before the Boks face England on 4 July in the opening match of the new Nations Championship at Ellis Park.

The world champions began their 2025 campaign with a 54-7 win over the Baa-Baas in Cape Town.

There had been talk late last year that the fixture could be staged at Twickenham, but plans now appear firmly focused on keeping it in South Africa.

The match is expected to be particularly important for players based in Japan.

With the Japanese club season concluding at the end of May – and some teams finishing earlier if they miss the playoffs – coach Rassie Erasmus will want those returning Boks battle-ready for the England Test.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.



