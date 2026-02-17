Sharks scrumhalf role in the spotlight with Springbok set for Japan move

With Grant Williams set for a move to Japan, the Sharks will look to Jaden Hendrikse and Canadian international Ross Braude to fill the No 9 jersey.

Jaden Hendrikse’s return to form has come at just the right time, as the Sharks are set to lose Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams to Japan.

Williams joins a growing exodus of Springbok players heading to the Land of the Rising Sun, shortly after Bok centre Lukhanyo Am left the Sharks for the Sagamihara Dynaboars in November.

According to Rapport, Williams has already informed the Sharks he will not renew his contract, which expires in June, and is currently in Japan, familiarising himself with the environment.

While it has not yet been revealed which club Williams will join, it is believed it will not be the Dynaboars, whom Bok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse will also be rejoining after a sabbatical there last year.

Sharks have cover for Williams

Jaden Hendrikse, with 20 Test caps, is set to fill the void, especially after coming into form after a tough 2024/25 and start to this season.

Canadian international Ross Braude has likewise been playing well at No 9 and should get more game time.

Tiaan Fourie and Bradley Davids, both 23, will offer cover for the more experienced pair.

So the Sharks have plenty of cover in the position, and they may not miss Williams as much as it initially appears. The increased competition for the scrumhalf jersey could see some of these players grab their opportunity and become the new first-choice No 9.

Durban union poised to defend their first-ever SA Shield

This comes as the Durban union gears up for its United Rugby Championship derby against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Sharks are six points clear at the top of the SA Shield table, and a win in the penultimate local derby could see them defend last year’s maiden title.

But the Lions got the better of the Sharks in the first leg in Durban. They snatched a 23-22 win at Kings Park thanks to a last-gasp try by last year’s Junior Springbok world champion, Haashim Pead.

However, the Lions’ form leaves much to be desired with two draws and a 57-12 thrashing by the Bulls in their last three games.

The Sharks have won five of seven matches under coach JP Pietersen and are on a three-game winning streak for the first time this season. They sit one place above the Lions on the URC table (ninth) only thanks to points difference.

A win for either side will move them into the top eight, and play-off contention, while the Lions who are second in the SA Shield will want to improve on their best-ever third place finish from two seasons ago.