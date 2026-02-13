Celebs And Viral

Inside Siya Kolisi’s joyful week: From hanging out with legends to kids’ achievements, a car surprise, and more [PICS]

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

13 minute read

13 February 2026

12:30 pm

The rugby superstar kicked off the week on a high note at an event in Cape Town.

Siya Kolisi

Pictures: Instagram/@siyakolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi had a week filled with family celebrations, meaningful gestures, and memorable moments with sporting legends.

The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain kicked off the week at an event in Cape Town, spending time with rugby and football legends.

Among the guests at the event were retired Nigerian footballer Augustine Azuka “Jay-Jay” Okocha, Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba, and Springboks Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, and Tendai Mtawarira.

“Got to spend time with these legends today [Jay Jay] and [Didier Drogba]! What a wow,” Kolisi wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures from the event.

Celebrating his children

Midweek, Kolisi shared proud moments with his children.

He posted a photo with his nine-year-old daughter, Keziah, holding a certificate.

“Best way to start the morning, proud of you, Kiki,” he wrote.

This was after he also spoke about his 11-year-old son Nicholas’ Afrikaans marks. He shared a video explaining how Nicholas had been disappointed with his score.

“I would have done so much to get the mark that he got. But I’m happy he wants to achieve more,” Kolisi said.

“They chased me out of Afrikaans class. That’s how bad it was for me. But he’s much cleverer now. It hurt me to hear him disappointed, but I’m proud,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi)

Siya Kolisi gifts his brother

Kolisi ended the week by surprising his younger brother, Liyema Kolisi, with a brand-new Suzuki Jimny 5-door, valued at about R457,900.

“Mama Jonga abantwana bakho [Mama, look at your children],” he captioned a photo of his brother standing next to the car.

