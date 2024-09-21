Springboks focusing on the processes against Argentina — Moerat

Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat in action against the Wallabies Down Under in the Rugby Championship last month. Picture: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat says his side will be focusing on the processes as they attempt to clinch the Rugby Championship title against Argentina in Santiago del Estero on Saturday night (11pm SA time).

The Boks only need a win to clinch their fifth title, since the Tri Nations started in 1996 before becoming the Rugby Championship in 2012 when Argentina joined, with a game to spare.

However Los Pumas will be fired up themselves as they are the only other team still in the running and they will be targeting a bonus point win to try and give themselves the best possible chance to overhaul the Boks in the final game in Mbombela.

Massive game

“It is a massive game for us, but also for Argentina. We know they will be desperate, they are a quality side, well coached, have a good identity, know what they want to do and what they are about,” said Moerat at the teams pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We won’t think about the end result yet but rather our processes and what we have trained all week. If we do that it will be a good day. We are ready.”

Moerat is enjoying a breakout season with the Boks, having made regular appearances for them over the campaign, while this will be his third match as captain, with Siya Kolisi having been rested in the games he has been picked to lead.

It is a fantastic run for a player who struggled for game time since making his debut against Wales in 2022, due to a stacked department and a number of injuries that curtailed his progress.

“”It’s been a couple of years down the line now (since his debut) and it’s been patchy and a bit rough with injuries, but it is nice to know the coaches acknowledge you and have confidence in you. It is something I can carry with me,” explained Moerat about being chosen as captain.

“My goal is just to really play well, if I do that half my job will be done. Once coaches show trust in you, it is a massive responsibility to perform and show them you are worthy of it.”

Good preparation

Looking at the match Moerat believes their preparation has gone very well and that they will be ready for whatever the hosts throw at them on the day.

“Our preparation has been good. We had two days in Stellenbosch, which gave us a little bit of leeway and a good three days in Buenos Aires before travelling to Santiago del Estero on Wednesday night.

“So we have had good time to settle in here before our captains run, and we’re excited about the challenge ahead.”

Moerat also made a special mention of fellow lock Eben Etzebeth, who will match legend Victor Matfield’s record as the most capped Bok player of all time with 127 Test caps when comes off the bench on Saturday.

“When I started playing at Western Province, Eben was there and I had the pleasure of playing a few games with him. The record he will match this weekend is a testament to the player he is on and off the field,” said Moerat.

“What has really stood out for me is his ability to perform consistently, and that really inspires us as the younger players because it’s something we can really learn from.”