Springboks to put out best team against Italy, says Tony Brown

The Springboks have delayed their team announcement for the second straight week, but will name a strong side to face Italy.

Springbok attack coach Tony Brown said that the players were still recovering after their brutal win over France this past weekend, but that they would put out the best possible side to take on a tough Italian side in Turin this coming Saturday.

The Boks were supposed to name their team to face Italy on Monday, but as they did a week earlier ahead of the France match last week, delayed the announcement to Thursday.

Brown explained that part of that was due to the red card picked up by lock Lood de Jager in the match in Paris, with his hearing scheduled for Tuesday and a decision expected on Wednesday, while a number of players were carrying some bumps and bruises.

“The Lood situation is part of the delaying of the team announcement. But we also have a lot of sore bodies and we want to give some players time to recover, so that is the reason for that,” said Brown at the Bok press conference on Monday.

The Boks have already played Italy twice this year, in a two-Test series in July, but the Italians sent a weakened touring side then, leading to two comfortable wins at Loftus and in Gqeberha.

They will now be up against a full-strength host team, who will be on a high after an impressive 26-19 win over Australia this last weekend, and Brown said they would not underestimate them, and would thus have to name a strong team for the match at the home ground of football club, Real Madrid.

Italy outstanding

“Italy were outstanding against Australia. They were a massive threat at the breakdown and got numerous turnovers on Australia’s ball,” explained Brown.

“They are then so dangerous when they get space and opportunity. So for us we are definitely not taking Italy lightly.

“We will put out the best team possible to face them and we will prepare accordingly. I think if our preparation is off then Italy are going to be very dangerous on Saturday.”

The Boks will, however, also be on a high after their superb late show saw them power to a 32-17 win over France, while playing the entire second half with 14-men, and they now have to bring themselves back down to earth.

“The France game was massive. It had been built up for a long time, there was a lot of media around France trying to get revenge. We were just focused on our performance, and doing everything we could to win that game in Paris,” explained Brown.

“So now we have done that. The whole team today have moved the focus onto Italy, and if you watched them play (and beat) Australia, you know they are going to be a tough team.

“It is going to be a tough challenge for us, they are very passionate at home, the same as the French. So we have to make sure that we prepare as well as we can and tick every box like we did against France.”