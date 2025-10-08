Springboks need to sort out inconsistency before end-of-year tour – Reinach

Reinach was named man-of-the-match against Argentina last weekend.

Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach says they still have plenty to work on ahead of a tough end-of-year tour to the UK and Europe, especially their inconstant performances, after an up and down Rugby Championship winning campaign.

The Boks ended up going back-to-back, but started off disastrously with a heavy 38-22 loss to the Wallabies at Ellis Park, before bouncing back with a 30-22 win in Cape Town.

It was more of the same against the All Blacks, with the Boks going down 24-17 at Eden Park, before stunningly replying with a record 43-10 hammering in Wellington.

The Boks then switched those performances around against Argentina, thumping them 67-30 in Durban, before being pushed all the way and eventually securing a tight 29-27 win at Twickenham this past Saturday, which saw them defend their title.

“You could see in the tournament how (tough it was), we’d lose one, win one, lose again, and then win a match,” explained Reinach, who was named man-of-the-match after an impressive double try scoring showing.

“Rugby is a strange game. But we know we have a lot of work to do before the year-end tour, and we are all ready and excited to do it. It’s going to be tough, but we’re ready to put in the work.”

They now head into a tough away tour in November, needing to be more consistent, especially with a number of difficult one-off matches to be battled out.

The Boks will be confident going into games against Japan at Twickenham, Italy in La Nucia and Wales in Cardiff, but they also face blockbuster encounters against France in Paris and Ireland in Dublin, and if they aren’t in top form, they could lose a few matches.

Eight out of 10

In total the Boks have won eight out of 10 games this season, though their four at the start were against much easier opposition than in the Rugby Championship, which went right down to the wire as they finished level on points with the All Blacks.

“Just to win is an unreal feeling, now to know that we have done it back-to-back, I don’t really know how to explain the feeling,” admitted Reinach.

“It’s a really tough competition, and Argentina showed it. Anything could have happened, and any of the teams could have almost won, so it’s an amazing feeling.”

Reinach has enjoyed plenty of highs with the Springboks and has a glittering trophy cabinet that includes World Cups, British and Irish Lions series, and now back-to-back Rugby Championships, and admits this was one of his favourites.

“It’s right up there with the best. I’m someone who doesn’t really look back at achievements before I’m done, and I’m not done,” said Reinach.

“What I can say is that it’s unbelievable. But one day I’ll be able to sit down properly and tell you what it means, I suppose.”