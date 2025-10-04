Springboks retain Rugby Championship with win over Los Pumas: Three takeaways

The Springboks clinched back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time in their history with a good win over Argentina at Twickenham.

The Springboks made history by defending their Rugby Championship title for the first time, after clinching a thoroughly entertaining 29-27 win over Argentina at a packed Twickenham in London on Saturday afternoon.

Los Pumas will be proud after putting in a much-improved showing after their heavy defeat a week ago in Durban, and the Boks again had to produce a strong second half showing to come back from a halftime deficit.

It was a good win in the end though, with Argentina scoring a try after the fulltime hooter to make the result closer than it was. Here are three takeaways from the match:

Strong first half again from Argentina

Just like in the first game in Durban, Argentina enjoyed a strong first half showing, and even held a deserved 13-10 lead at the break. They were however assisted by an early yellow card to centre Canan Moodie, who was sent to the bin after being upright in a tackle that saw head contact.

Los Pumas were able to make the man advantage count, as they attacked a few times, finding overlaps each time, the last from a clearance as they ran back into the Bok 22m and this time the space was found out wide where wing Bautista Delguy received and went over

A penalty to flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu cut the deficit, but two to Santiago Carreras gave the Argentinians a 13-3 lead heading into the final few minutes of the half. The Boks scored a crucial converted try just before the break to make it a three point game.

Absolute scrum dominance

The Boks have enjoyed scrum dominance all season, but this was arguably their most destructive performance. There wasn’t a single scrum that Argentina wasn’t back peddling, and a number of tightheads and penalties were awarded on their own ball.

It was incredible that there was no yellow card with all of the scrum penalties against them, although they did receive a warning in the second half. Both Bok front rows monstered the Argentinians, but it was Ox Nche who was again the standout of the lot.

The Bok scrum dominance directly led to two tries. The first on the stroke of halftime, with the ball popping out and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach picking up and diving over. The second on Argentina’s ball they earned a penalty that they kicked to the corner and scored from in the second half.

Springbok second half show again

It was another second half show from the Boks that earned them a deserved win. They kept the momentum going after their late try in the first half, by scoring first in the second to take the lead, after a yellow card to Los Pumas prop Mayco Vivas for a high tackle.

It was hooker Malcolm Marx that powered over after spinning out the maul and over the line, to put them 15-13 up. That soon became 22-13 as the Boks attacked off a lineout, getting close and a great offload from replacement lock RG Snyman got Reinach over for his second.

By the 57th minute the Boks were amazingly ahead 29-13, as Marx picked up and powered over from close range to give them a big lead. But another howler from wing Cheslin Kolbe, throwing a speculative pass that was intercepted by Delguy to run in his second kept them in the game. After the fulltime hooter replacement back Rodrigo Isgro dotted down a consolation score.