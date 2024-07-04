Springboks must cash in when they can against Ireland — Pollard

The Bok No 10 is looking forward to being back at his former home ground, where he started his senior career.

Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk will be vital cogs for the Springboks as they attempt to break a three match losing streak against Ireland at Loftus on Saturday. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

The Springboks will have to be at the top of their game and take as many chances as they can that come their way if they are to break a three-match losing streak against Ireland at Loftus on Saturday, according to playmaker Handre Pollard.

The Irish have triumphed in every game since their last visit to SA back in 2016, winning in Dublin in 2017 and 2022, while they edged an entertaining World Cup pool match 13-8 in France last year.

Pollard was not in the team for that match, after he recovered late from injury and only joined the squad after, but the Boks were guilty of missing numerous chances and kicks at goal which cost them dearly in the end.

“The goalkicking is a separate part of the game. We just have to focus on playing well and giving ourselves those opportunities again. If we don’t do that there won’t be any kicks at goal anyway,” explained Pollard.

“We know we can create those opportunities, like we did in Paris. We just have to be a little bit more composed and try to get something out of every 22m entry that we get.

“I don’t think there will be many (chances), I think they will be few and far apart for both teams. So whenever we get a chance we must be clinical and we will try our best in terms of that.”

Loftus return

Pollard is looking forward to being back at his former home ground, where he started his senior career and like he did during his time at the Bulls he will be looking to drive his team to victory, although he admits that it will take a full team effort to do so.

“It’s lovely man (being back). It’s a special place. I keep it dear to my heart. I spent seven good years at the Bulls and I love playing at Loftus, one of the great stadiums in the world to play at. So to play a sold out Test match here, it’s going to be a special day,” said Pollard.

“I think everybody has got a massive role to play. My responsibility is to drive the team forward, make sure that we play in the right areas of the field and control the game. But everybody has got their thing that they have to do and I don’t think anyone’s is more important than the other.

“These days rugby is not a 10-man game like it used to be in the past. So we all have to contribute our best towards the common team goal.”