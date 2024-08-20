World Cup winners back for Boks, Wessels now third hooker in squad

Also recalled are lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg and Jaden Hendrikse, while Jasper Wiese and Andre Esterhuizen are also available for selection again.

Three World Cup winners who were previously injured and out of the mix have been included in the latest Springbok squad for the two home Rugby Championship Tests against the All Blacks.

The 2019 and 2023 World Cup winners take on New Zealand in Tests in Joburg on August 31 and Cape Town on September 7.

Steven Kitshoff, Jaden Hendrikse and Canan Moodie are back in the Bok squad after missing all six of the Boks’ Tests this year.

Also back and available for selection are Jasper Wiese (No 8) and Andre Esterhuizen (centre), after both men served bans for dangerous tackles, while lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg has also been recalled as a member of the 37-man squad that will assemble in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg in his only Bok Test to date. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Wessels to cover hooker

Janse van Rensburg, of Montpellier, played his first and only Test match against Argentina in Port Elizabeth in 2021. He is back because of injuries to Franco Mostert, Lood de Jager and Jean Kleyn.

Others players not considered because of injury are Evan Roos, Faf de Klerk and Herschel Jantjies.

Tourists to Australia recently who miss out are Morne van den Berg and Johan Grobbelaar. Versatile forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels will cover prop and hooker.

“Jan-Hendrik is a versatile player who enjoys playing both prop and hooker and we also have Marco van Staden who can slot into the middle of the front row if needed, hence we opted against selecting another hooker,” explained Bok boss Rassie Erasmus.

“That said we have drawn up an extensive list of standby players who could slot in at any time if we suffer injuries.”

The good news is that lock RG Snyman, who missed the action in Australia because of a foot niggle, is fine and ready to take on the All Blacks.

“RG should be able to train with us this week again and, if that’s the case, he will be in contention for selection for the Test against New Zealand in Johannesburg,” said Erasmus.

New Zealand challenge

The Bok boss said a big two matches lay ahead of his team. “New Zealand are ranked third in the world, and they always test us to the limit.

“We also saw last week what they can do under pressure when they defeated Argentina 42-10 after going down in their first Test against the Pumas.

“We know these two Tests will provide a completely different challenge to what we’ve faced against an Australian team that is still finding their feet with a new coach and a bunch of young players coming through the ranks.”

Erasmus added: “It’s good to have Steven, Jaden and Canan back from injury, along with Jasper and Andre. They are all Rugby World Cup winners, who have delivered quality performances consistently against the top teams in the world, so they’ll bring experience and their unique skillsets to this squad.”

Regarding the selection of Janse van Rensburg, Erasmus said: “Nicolaas has had a good season with Montpellier and is a capped Springbok, so we are excited to welcome him back into the fold.”

Springbok squad for the New Zealand Tests

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg

Loose forwards: Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie