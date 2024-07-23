Rassie’s chosen Bok 33: Are these five positions up for grabs?

The world champions take on Australia in two Tests in Brisbane and Perth next month.

Grant Williams could be the first choice No 9 against the Wallabies. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Now that we know who coach Rassie Erasmus has picked for the Rugby Championship Tests against the Wallabies in Australia next month, the next question is: Who will make up the matchday-23, and especially the starting XV.

No less than 12 World Cup winners from 2019 and 2023 are not part of the 33-man squad named by Erasmus on Tuesday, including Faf de Klerk, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Trevor Nyakane, Steven Kitshoff, Canan Moodie and Damian Willemse, for various reasons. This has opened the door for several newcomers to the Bok squad this season to possibly get their chance in the Tests in Brisbane and Perth on August 10 and 17 respectively.

Here one thinks of Ben-Jason Dixon, Johan Grobbelaar, Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and Morne van den Berg, among others.

Erasmus’ big decisions ahead of the world champions’ next Test will be about who to play at fullback, flyhalf, scrumhalf, eighthman and hooker. The other positions in the team are fairly settled even if Lukhanyo Am might put some pressure on Jesse Kriel at 13 and Vincent Koch could get the nod over Frans Malherbe.

Fullback and flyhalf

With the versatile Willemse injured, the obvious choice to play fullback is Willie le Roux, but he has been concussed recently, while Fassi and Feinberg-Mngomezulu have shown excellent form, and tick many boxes. Both these men are in the running to start in Brisbane. Much could depend on who Erasmus backs as his flyhalf.

The in-form and versatile Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu offers the Boks many options. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

If Handre Pollard continues at 10, and handles the goal-kicking, then Fassi could start at 15, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu covering multiple positions on the bench, but if Manie Libbok starts at 10, then Feinberg-Mngomezulu could be the 15 and handle the goal-kicking duties.

Of course, Erasmus could start with Feinberg-Mngomezulu at 10 and pick Le Roux or Fassi at 15.

Scrumhalf

With De Klerk out of the tour because of injury and Jaden Hendrikse and Herschel Jantjies also still sidelined, there’s an opportunity for Grant Williams to start the next two Tests at least and show what he can do.

However, Cobus Reinach has also been a favourite of Erasmus’, and could just as easily get the No 9 jersey. Morne van den Berg of the Lions appears to be the back-up man, but his 30-minute cameo against Portugal at the weekend proved he is worthy of his place in the squad.

Eighthman

At eighthman, Erasmus has a big call to make because Wiese, who is serving an six-game ban, will only be back for the home Tests against New Zealand in a few weeks’ time.

Does he continue with Kwagga Smith, who played eighthman against Ireland, but in some quarters is regarded a better impact player from off the bench, or back one of the Test rookies, the Bulls’ Louw or Dixon of the Stormers, both of whom have enjoyed good seasons.

The Bulls’ Elrigh Louw could be a surprise pick to start at No 8 against Australia. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Hooker

A big call will also have to be made at hooker – to continue with Bongi Mbonambi, who wasn’t close to his best during the Tests against Ireland, or back Malcolm Marx, who has a question mark over his head regarding a leg injury, and may in fact only be available for the second match on tour.

The other option is to give the Bulls’ Grobbelaar a chance, even though he only made his debut against Portugal last weekend, but is a player who’s been in good form all season.

The 33-man Bok squad for the Rugby Championship will reassemble in Joburg on Sunday, before flying out to Australia next Wednesday.