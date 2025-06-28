Springboks v Barbarians — LIVE UPDATES

This is the double world champions' opening match of the 2025 season.

The Springboks open their 2025 season with a match against the invitational Barbarians at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.10pm.

The Boks will be captained by Jesse Kriel after regular skipper Siya Kolisi was ruled out of the match with an injury.

There are four uncapped players in the Boks’ match-day 23, namely starters Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Vincent Tshituka, while Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche will play off the bench.

The BaaBaas will be captained by former Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony.

TEAMS:

Boks: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel (capt), Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Jean-Luc du Preez, Vincent Tshituka, Marco van Staden, Lood de Jager, Jean Kleyn, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Neethling Fouche, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen

Barbarians: Melvyn Jaminet, Mark Tele’a, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkins, Josh Jacomb, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane, Peter O’Mahoney (capt), David Ribbans, Ruben van Heerden, Paul Alo-Emile, Camille Chat, Cian Healy. Bench: Ricky Ricatelli, Hassane Kolingar, Will Collier, Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu, Santiago Arata, Joe Marchant, Lachlan Boshier