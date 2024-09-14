Currie Cup semifinal: Lions edge Cheetahs in cracking encounter

It was an absolutely thrilling back and forth encounter, with the Lions finally prevailing down the back end of the second half.

Lions fullback Quan Horn takes the high ball during their Currie Cup semifinal clash against the Cheetahs at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

In a thoroughly entertaining Currie Cup semifinal the Lions were given a big fright before finding their feet to clinch a 43-34 win over the Cheetahs at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon, to reach their first final since 2019.

The table topping Lions were hot favourites going into the match, but it was the defending champion Cheetahs who were first out the starting blocks, and stayed right in the match right until the final few minutes when the hosts sealed the win.

In the match it was a thrilling back and forth first half, with the Cheetahs getting off to an absolute flyer thanks to flyhalf Ethan Wentzel.

He gave his side the perfect start in the fourth minute with a brilliant chip and chase in the Lions half to go over under the polls, and six minutes later a counter attack from in the Lions half saw outside centre Munier Hartzenberg put Wentzel away down the line to run in next to the uprights.

Both scores were converted by Wentzel, as the Cheetahs took a stunning 14-0 lead after just 10 minutes to put the hosts under huge pressure.

Hit back

The Lions hit back in the 19th minute as from a Cheetahs lineout on halfway they tried to kick, but Lions flyhalf Kade Wolhuter charged the kick down and eighthman Jarod Cairns picked up and streaked away under the polls for a converted score.

In the 30th minute the Lions levelled the scores, as prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye burst through the Cheetahs defence on the 22m and ran away to score, with Wolhuter adding extras.

A frantic end to the half then saw the Cheetahs in for their third, attacking from a lineout just outside the Lions 22m, with the ball spread down the line for right wing Cohen Jasper to go over in the corner in the 34th minute.

But there was still time for the hosts to respond, attacking from inside their own 22m as right wing Rabz Maxwane made the initial break, followed up by Wolhuter, before the recycled ball went down the line to flank Ruan Venter to go in at the corner to make it 19-all at the break.

The second half got off to an action-packed start as the Lions attacked from their own half, lock Darrien-Lane Landsberg breaking down the middle and offloading to Marius Louw to run in, with Wolhuter’s extras putting them 26-19 up.

Quick double

The Cheetahs however hit back with a quick double, first straight from the kick-off, securing the ball and lock Victor Sekekete powering over, followed by a big maul rumbling over for replacement hooker Vernon Paulo to dot down, both conversions were missed leaving them 29-26 ahead after 48 minutes.

A yellow card to Louw for a tip tackle in the 50th minute compounded the Lions woes, but they managed the 10-minute period unscathed and replacement flyhalf Sanele Nohamba drew the scores level with a penalty in the 59th minute.

In the 64th minute Nohamba scored a superb solo try, after they attacked from a lineout on the Cheetahs 22m, with him receiving the ball, stepping two players and running over for a converted score to put them ahead again 36-29.

The Lions then sealed the win with a stunning breakaway try to replacement hooker Morne Brandon in the 75th minute, with him picking up a pass on the bounce on halfway and showing surprising speed to sprint away and roll his way over to score after a late tackle attempt.

The Cheetahs still wouldn’t go away though with replacement flyhalf George Lourens diving over with three minutes left, but he sent his vital conversion attempt wide of the uprights which allowed the Lions to see out the win comfortably.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Jarod Cairns, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter, Marius Louw, Sanele Nohamba, Morne Brandon; Conversions – Kade Wolhuter (3), Nohamba (2); Penalty – Nohamba

Cheetahs: Tries – Ethan Wentzel (2), Cohen Jasper, Victor Sekekete, Vernon Paulo, George Lourens; Conversions – Wentzel (2)