Springbok legend Frans Steyn bowed out of the game on Tuesday night when he officially announced his retirement from professional rugby.

Steyn enjoyed an illustrious professional career that spanned 17-years, since making his debut for the Sharks back in 2006.

He became a Springbok at the tender age of 19 in the same year, before going on to win the World Cup in 2007, which became the first of many major accolades for the utility back.

He then went on to become one of the most decorated Boks to have put on the green and gold.

All indications leading up to the 2023 season was that it would become a farewell year for the 36-year-old Steyn and 37-year-old Duane Vermeulen, with the Bok management targeting taking both players to the World Cup in France.

However, in a cruel twist of fate, Steyn suffered a serious knee injury playing for the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup, which in the end forced him to call time on his glittering career, not on his own terms.

It is an extremely sad end for a brilliant servant of the game, and it is extremely unfortunate that he couldn’t end on a better note.

From the sidelines

Steyn had to watch from the sidelines as the Cheetahs triumphed in the Currie Cup just a few weeks ago, and he will have to support his Bok team-mates from afar as well, when they attempt to defend their World Cup title in France from September.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx was full of praise for Steyn during a press conference on Wednesday and wished him well going forward.

“He’s a brilliant person and an even better rugby player. The career that he has had is unbelievable. His achievements speak for themselves. I am lost for words saying how big his career has been. So big congrats to him and all the best for the next chapter of his life,” said Marx.

Despite the disappointing way he has had to leave the game, Steyn has achieved what many rugby stars could only dream about, with his highlights including two World Cups, two British and Irish Lions series and the Rugby Championship.