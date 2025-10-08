Rugby

Stormers players have ‘bought in nicely’, says defence coach Laker

8 October 2025

The Stormers head on a three game URC tour to Wales and Italy after a strong start to the season at home.

Stormers

Stormers defence coach Norman Laker is happy with the team’s form as they head on a three match URC tour after picking up two home wins. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Stormers defence coach Norman Laker is pleased as punch with the terrific form shown by the team in their start to the United Rugby Championship (URC), ahead of their first tour game against Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday night.

Starting at home for the first time in a while, the Stormers opened their campaign with a 35-0 thrashing of defending champs Leinster, and followed that up with a 26-10 win over Ospreys, and will now face another Welsh side, followed by Zebre and Benetton in Italy.

Laker is particularly pleased with his own department, as they have made some big improvements in the off season that helped them concede no tries against the Irish giants, and just two against their bogey team Ospreys, who they beat for just the second time in five outings.

“I was very pleased with the way we started (against Leinster) because obviously it was against a very good friend of mine, (former Springbok coach) Jacques Nienaber,” said Laker.

“We swapped quite a lot of ideas, even when he was at the Springboks, and we shared a lot of information with each other. So obviously, we knew each other inside out when it comes to defence.

“Leinster are a great attacking side. They are the champions, first of all, and probably one of the top three attacking sides in the competition. So, to keep them scoreless or pointless was quite pleasing.

“We’ve made one or two tweaks in the off-season, which bothered me towards the end of last season, and everyone has bought in nicely.”

Tough tour ahead

Despite their great form, the Stormers are not known as a good touring team and will be wary of a Scarlets side that punched above their weight last season to make the URC playoffs.

The Welsh side will also be champing at the bit to get back down to action after their match against Connacht last weekend was called off because of travel disruptions due to Storm Amy, which means they will head into the match off their 34-21 opening home loss against Munster.

Although Laker said the team were not looking past their first tour game, he admitted they were well aware of the overall challenge they would face in the coming three matches.

“Scarlets are a good kicking side and a good ball-in-hand side. They beat Leinster last season and made the top eight. They’re a very well coached team and will be difficult to beat,” cautioned Laker.

“Then you go to Italy, and 80 percent of Benetton’s team is made up of Italian internationals. On their tour to South Africa, they scored four tries against the Bulls at Loftus. So they’re a quality outfit, and the same goes for Zebre.

“All three teams have international players, Welsh and Italian, so it’s not going to be three easy games on tour. It’s never easy away from home, but we’re looking forward to it.”

