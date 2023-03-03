Stormers change six in starting XV for URC visit by Sharks

Sports Reporter

Stormers coach John Dobson has made six changes to his starting line-up for the United Rugby Championship encounter with the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

There are two changes in the backline and four among the forwards for the South African derby, which kicks off at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Changes

Wing Angelo Davids and scrumhalf Paul de Wet come into the starting team, with Herschel Jantjies, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Suleiman Hartzenberg set to make an impact from the replacements bench.

Up front prop Ali Vermaak and hooker Joseph Dweba start in the front row, with Ernst van Rhyn at lock in place of Gary Porter, who has been ruled out with concussion.

Connor Evans will cover lock from the replacements bench, with Ben-Jason Dixon starting at blindside flank.

‘Fans’

Stormers coach John Dobson said that his team can’t wait to play at Cape Town Stadium, having only played once at home so far this year.

“Nothing beats playing in front of our fans at Cape Town Stadium and we have another big crowd coming out on Saturday, which means it will be a special atmosphere.

“We are excited to see what the players coming in can do. Everyone is up for what should be another hard-fought South African derby,” he said.

Stormers: Clayton Blommetjies, Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet, Marcel Theunissen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie (capt), Ruben van Heerden, Ernst van Rhyn, Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak. Bench: JJ Kotze, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Connor Evans, Willie Engelbrecht, Herschel Jantjies, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Suleiman Hartzenberg.