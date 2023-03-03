Sharks make eight changes for URC derby against Stormers

Sports Reporter

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell has rung the changes to the side that lost to Ulster last week ahead of their United Rugby Championship derby against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

The front row has been completely rejigged, with Dian Bleuler coming in for Ntuthuko Mchunu and Fez Mbatha and Hanro Jacobs taking over from Dan Jooste and Carlü Sadie respectively.

In the second row, Reniel Hugo makes way for Emile van Heerden, with Henco Venter replacing Dylan Richardson and Sikhumbuzo Notshe starting at eighthman for Phepsi Buthelezi.

Powell has made just two changes in the backline, welcoming back Aphelele Fassi who starts on the wing in place of Thaakir Abrahams after returning from injury, while Marnus Potgieter has been moved to outside centre, where he will partner Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

The captaincy reins have been handed to Curwin Bosch this week as the flyhalf continues his growth and adds to his contribution to the team.

With a five-point margin separating the Stormers from third-placed Ulster, the pressure is on the hosts to maintain their position on the log, while the seventh-placed Sharks will also be well aware of teams below them putting on a chase for a top-eight finish, and a thrilling clash is expected this weekend.

Sharks team

Boeta Chamberlain, Werner Kok, Marnus Potgieter, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Aphelele Fassi, Curwin Bosch (captain), Grant Williams, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Vincent Tshituka, Henco Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Emile van Heerden, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Dian Bleuler

Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Carlu Sadie, Lappies Labuschagne, James Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi, Cameron Wright, Yaw Penxe