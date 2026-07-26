Stormers close door on Doogz, eye Sharks star

"The Stormers' strategy is not to make an offer to every Springbok or star player who wants to return to Cape Town. That would be unaffordable."

The Stormers have decided not to make a formal offer to Springbok centre Damian de Allende.

According to Rapport, they are instead looking to lure one of the country’s biggest prospects to the Cape.

The Stormers had held lengthy discussions over a possible return for De Allende, who is contracted to Japanse club the Panasonic Wild Knights until June 2027.

The Stormers’ need for midfield cover following Dan du Plessis’ move to Bordeaux Bègles, coupled with uncertainty surrounding Ruhan Nel’s future, had fuelled speculation about a homecoming for the 34-year-old.

But a source told Rapport the Cape club had opted against it.

“The Stormers’ strategy is not to make an offer to every Springbok or star player who wants to return to Cape Town. That would be unaffordable.”

The arrivals of Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Wilco Louw have already placed pressure on the club’s salary budget.

Meanwhile, the Stormers are reportedly eyeing Sharks centre Jurenzo Julius.

The 22-year-old Paul Roos old boy, who is contracted in Durban until June next year, is understood to be weighing up his future.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.