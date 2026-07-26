Boland blast error-riddled Stormers away in Wellington

Jayden Bantom scored a hat-trick and slotted five kicks to amass 26 individual points for Boland during the game.

Boland Kavaliers sit second on the Currie Cup table following their 41-3 second-round win against the Stormers in Wellington on Sunday.

Boland controlled more possession and territory, dominated scrums and made far fewer errors than their Western Cape rivals.

Two tries in the first five minutes were followed by four more in the second half as Boland extended their modest 13-3 half-time lead to a one-sided finish.

Wing Jayden Bantom was the hero of the day, scoring three tries and slotting five kicks to amass 26 individual points.

It gave Boland their second win, following their victory over the Bulls last week. The Stormers, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat after beating the Griquas. They sit sixth on the table.

Next week, Boland host the Pumas and Stormers welcome the Sharks.

Boland blitz undoes Stormers

Boland fullback Domenic Smit took just two minutes to score the first try of the day, followed just two minutes later by wing Xavier Mitchell.

Both tries were from Boland working the ball wide, players darting through gaps in the Stormers’ defence that tightened afterwards.

The visitors finally put their first points on the board with a straightforward penalty kick by Dominic Malgas after 19 minutes.

Stormers wing Gino Cupido’s try was disallowed for a knock-on immediately after that.

Boland controlled much of the possession for the remainder of the half, with wing Jayden Bantom finally slotting his first kick, a penalty, after 36 minutes.

But the hosts were held up at the death.

Boland scored their third try following a lineout after 46 minutes, hooker Joshua Eras crashing over. Bantom scored his side’s next three tries after 55, 61 and 77 minutes, respectively, to compound the Stormers’ hurt.

Scorers:

Boland: Tries – Domenic Smit, Xavier Mitchell, Joshua Eras, Jayden Bantom (3). Conversions – Jayden Bantom 4/6. Penalties – Bantom 1/1.

Stormers: Penalties – Dominic Malgas 1/1.