Stormers in danger of ‘losing’ Libbok and Willemse — reports

According to reports, Willemse is being viewed as a possible replacement for Jordie Barrett at Leinster.

Could Manie Libbok be on his way to Japan and will the Stormers also lose Damian Willemse to Leinster?

These are two big player-related matters involving the Stormers that have been in the news in recent days.

Willemse, who is regarded one of South Africa’s most talented players, is apparently being lined up as the replacement for All Blacks star Jordie Barrett at Leinster at the end of the season when the New Zealander returns home, following his six-month sabbatical to the Irish team.

This is according to rugbypass.com, who said Willemse can play flyhalf, centre and fullback, positions Barrett is also comfortable in.

Willemse though is contracted with the Stormers to 2027, following the World Cup of that year, and according to Sunday Afrikaans publication Rapport, the Cape-based union have no intention of releasing Willemse.

The 26-year-old has only recently returned to action following a number of injury setbacks which saw him miss the entire 2024 Springbok Test season.

Leinster interested in Willemse

According to rugbypass.com Leinster’s billionaire superfan Paul Coulson could be the key to getting Willemse to the Dublin-based club, who are coached by former Springbok boss Jacques Nienaber.

Coulson is the largest individual shareholder in Ardagh, an international glass packaging company, and bought a stake in the Stormers last year. According to rugbypass.com Willemse is also sponsored by Ardagh.

The website further states that the Stormers and Springbok fullback has hosted rugby clinics in South Africa alongside Leinster legend and former Irish international Johnny Sexton, who is close to Coulson and works as Chief of Staff at Ardagh.

Libbok to Japan?

Meanwhile, Rapport stated Sunday that Libbok could be on his way to Japan on a short sabbatical, in order to not lose him permanently.

There are also, apparently, clubs in France and England interested in the 2023 World Cup winner’s services.

Leicester Tigers are one club who could be keen to sign Libbok, as a replacement for another Springbok, Handre Pollard, who’ll leave the English team for the Bulls at the end of the current season.

Like Willemse, Libbok’s Stormers contract ends after the 2027 World Cup. He is currently injured and is expected back in action in May.