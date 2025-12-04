Stormers get Bok boost for Champions Cup match against Bayonne

The Cape-based side have welcomed back a few recent Bok tourists.

The Stormers have brought in two Springbok players for their opening Champions Cup clash against Aviron Bayonnais in Bayonne on Friday night (kick-off 10pm), with prop Ntuthuko Mchunu and utility forward Ben-Jason Dixon slotting straight into the starting line-up.

Mchunu, Dixon and young prop Zachary Porthen all linked up with the Stormers this week after concluding Bok duty this past weekend, with Porthen the only one of the three missing out on selection to the match 23.

In all, the Stormers have made seven changes to their starting XV from their impressive 27-21 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Munster in Limerick over the past weekend.

Mchunu replaces Vernan Matongo at loosehead prop and Dixon slots in at flank for Marcel Theunissen, while other changes in the forwards see Ruan Ackerman in for his first Stormers start at eighthman, with Evan Roos dropping to the bench, and JJ Kotze in at hooker for Andre-Hugo Venter.

In the backline there will be a new halfback pairing, with young scrumhalf Imad Khan making his first start of the season, on loan Pumas flyhalf Clinton Swart earns his first start in a Stormers jersey, and the final change in the backs sees Dan du Plessis come in for Ruhan Nel at inside centre.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that he had full belief in his team and that they have what it takes to get a win over a tough Bayonne side on their home turf in their Champions Cup opener.

“We are up against a team with an impressive home record and it will require a big performance to start this competition with a win away from home,” said Dobson.

“We are excited about some of the new combinations and feel we are well set up to maintain full intensity for 80 minutes on Friday night.”

It has been a dream start to the season for the Stormers, who have won all six of their URC games to date, and head into the Champions Cup in terrific form.

Last season they embarrassingly finished bottom of their pool and were completely dumped out of the EPCR competition, not even dropping into the Challenge Cup, and they will be desperate for a better showing this season.

They will also want to get off to a good start to take some momentum into a tricky ‘home’ match against La Rochelle in Gqeberha next weekend.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Dylan Maart, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Clinton Swart, Imad Khan, Ruan Ackermann, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, Connor Evans, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Neethling Fouché, JJ Kotzé, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Lukhanyo Vokozela, Ali Vermaak, Sazi Sandi, Adré Smith, JD Schickerling, Evan Roos, Dewaldt Duvenage, Jonathan Roche