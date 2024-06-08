Stormers v Glasgow Warriors quarterfinal: Three game breakers

The match could come down to whose game breakers make the biggest impact on the day.

The Stormers take on Glasgow Warriors in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday night (kick-off 8.35pm).

It is set to be a massive encounter as the inaugural URC champs and double finalists prepare for their first away knockout clash in the competition against their Scottish hosts.

The match could come down to whose game breakers make the biggest impact, so here are three stars from each side who will be looking to leave their mark.

Stormers

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The young utility back is fast becoming a very similar player to his teammate and Springbok star Damian Willemse, with both of them being recognised more at fullback but able to play just as well at 12 and 10. With Willemse out injured for the rest of the campaign, Feinberg-Mngomezulu has stepped up and played an important role in their end-of-season run-in. He played fullback in their last pool match against the Lions, but with Warrick Gelant back he moves to inside centre this weekend.

Manie Libbok

Arguably the biggest x-factor player in the URC, Bok star Manie Libbok will have a massive role to play in trying to get his side to another final. He will need to be at his absolute attacking best against Glasgow and will have to have his kicking boots on if they are to stand any chance of getting past their Scottish challengers. Libbok has been in superb form for the Stormers this season, scoring tries, assisting and slotting kicks, and he will need to do it all again on Saturday.

Frans Malherbe

Springbok stalwart Frans Malherbe has not been at his absolute best since returning from a long-term injury earlier this year. However, he has been building steadily over the past few months, while rotating with Neethling Fouche, and now that he is back in the starting lineup he will be eager to make a big impact in the match. He is up against a Scottish international in Jamie Bhatti and he will want to lay down a marker against him.

Glasgow Warriors

Kyle Steyn

The South African born Scottish international is a vital cog in the Glasgow system, and after being rested for their final pool game against Zebre, he makes his return for the quarterfinal against the Stormers. The captain slots back into his preferred left-wing berth and he will be aiming to put in a monster performance to help lead his team to what would be a famous knockout win.

Jack Dempsey

Dempsey is a dual international, having represented Australia and currently Scotland, and the eighthman has been in terrific form this season. He faces a tough challenge in trying to keep explosive Stormers No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani quiet, and he will be aiming to marshal the breakdown well. Dempsey also plays an important role with his big ball carrying and he will want to make a big impact.

Zander Fagerson

The Scottish and British & Irish Lions international will be eager to lay down a marker against a powerful Stormers front row. He finds himself up against the extremely experienced Brok Harris, who has enjoyed a superb season for the visitors, and Fagerson will need to be at his best if he wants to get the upper hand in their battle.