Stormers made good use of break ahead of local URC derbies

The Stormers' Bok players are unavailable for the coming derbies due to Springbok resting protocols.

The Stormers have made very good use of the break since they last played, with the Western Cape side giving precious game time to their extended squad ahead of their big local United Rugby Championship derbies against the Sharks and Bulls.

They face the Sharks in Durban this weekend before heading up to Pretoria to face the Bulls two weeks later, in matches that could define their season.

They head into the games off the back of a good run of results that have seen them win six of their last seven matches in all competitions, but during that entire run they had backed a full-strength team to do the job.

A bit worried

“We were a bit worried because since the Zebre game (in early December) we have had our Springboks back and other than the Leicester game, where we had a bit of variation because of the travel, we have been playing a full-strength team since,” explained Stormers coach John Dobson.

“We haven’t created much rugby for the rest of our squad and to me one of the most important things in this group is our sense of inclusion and belonging. So some of our guys have needed to play a bit of rugby.

“Last season we were able to mix and match a bit, which allowed the broader squad to get good game time.

“But once we got into the barrel of the Champions League and needing to win every game to get out of the so-called group of death, it didn’t give us much room to manoeuvre outside of injuries or the odd rotation.”

Since their last game, a 24-20 Champions Cup win over Stade Francais in France, the Stormers have had three weeks of no major rugby, but they managed to line up a number of friendlies which they have used to get their extended squad up to speed.

Resting protocols

With the Stormers’ Bok players also unavailable for the coming derbies due to Springbok resting protocols, they have been able to get minutes into their possible replacements.

“We played against UCT in a friendly, we had a nice game this week against Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium which was a good experience, and next Wednesday we play Griquas in Saldanha Bay,” said Dobson.

“So that has helped the game minutes and inclusion (of the broader squad) and has also helped with the return of some players from injury in getting some rugby into them.

“We have two big local derbies against the Sharks and Bulls now, so those games have helped us prepare for them, especially with these games coinciding with the Springbok resting (protocols), so the guys coming in to replace Manie (Libbok) and Damian (Willemse) have had some game time.”