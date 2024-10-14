Horn proud of Lions’ fight in win over Dragons: ‘A really good victory’

Lions captain Francke Horn was proud of the performance of his side in grinding out a 23-19 win against Dragons in Newport over the weekend. Picture: Kian Abdullah/Gallo Images

Lions captain Francke Horn was very proud of the fight shown by his charges to grind out a 23-19 win over Dragons in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Rodney Parade in Newport on Sunday.

The result ensured they started their three game overseas tour on a positive note and extended their winning run in the competition to three matches.

The Lions opened their URC campaign at home with two thumping bonus point wins over Ulster and Edinburgh, and thus went on tour with plenty of confidence and momentum.

But in Dragons they came up against a team that had beaten Ospreys and only just went down to the Sharks the previous weekend, and were looking to bounce back from that disappointment.

Fast start

The Lions enjoyed a fast start to the game, dominating territory and possession, while taking an early lead, but after the Dragons hit back with an intercept try to equalise, the game turned into a massive arm wrestle.

In the end it took a spirited defensive effort, as the Lions repelled wave after wave of attacks from the home side over the final 25 minutes, to secure an important win.

“It was not a perfect performance but it was a really good victory. It’s the first time this season that we have been behind twice and managed to win,” said Horn.

“We just stayed in the fight, we kept to our structures and in the end it was a really good defensive set to get the penalty and win the game. So we are really happy with the four points.

“The conditions were very nice for Wales. It was a bit slippery, and it was a very hostile and tough crowd. But we enjoyed the atmosphere and to walk away with the victory made it sweeter.

“I am proud of the performance, especially in how we stuck together. It was also the first time this season that we struggled to get going. So for the guys to come together and say that we need to win this game was special and led to a great victory.”

On to Italy

The Lions now head to Italy where they take on Zebre in Parma and they will be targeting another win to continue their strong start to the season.

It is an extremely important match in terms of their goal of reaching the URC playoffs, as it is a golden opportunity to get another valuable away win, while they face an incredibly difficult end to their tour against Leinster in Dublin the following week.

“We are expecting more of the same against Zebre. Fast line speed, disruption at the breakdowns and stuff like that,” explained Horn.

“They also have a very hostile crowd and they beat Munster two weeks ago, so they are not an easy team at home (in Parma) at all.

“We will have to prepare really well and play to the best of our ability to make sure that we get another win.”