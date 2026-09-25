URC result: Stunning Stormers second half show downs Connacht

It was a perfect start to the URC season for the Stormers as they picked up a full house of points in their opener against Connacht in Galway.

A second half show from the Stormers saw them fight back from a five-point deficit to clinch a full house of points as they beat Connacht 29-15 at the Sportsground in Galway on Friday night to get their 2026/27 United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign off to the perfect start.

It was a hard fought win for the Stormers, who dominated large sections of the game, but their tendency to overplay came back to haunt them at the end of the first half as they somehow trailed, and then it took a stunning finish for them to pull away, as the result was in the balance until the final minute.

The Cape side will be absolutely thrilled to get five points from a very tricky encounter, and they will now head to Scotland for next week’s encounter with Edinburgh with plenty of confidence and a chance to get two from two in their season opening away tour.

Typical first half

It was a typical Stormers first half as they dominated the play with multiple 22m entries, but didn’t take their chances, and then blew it at the end to trail at the break.

They deservedly took the lead in the ninth minute, as flyhalf Jurie Mathee knocked over an early penalty.

The Stormers extended their lead in the 20th minute as their constant pressure finally told as they attacked in the Connacht 22m, scrumhalf Andre Warner picked up the ball at a ruck, worked space and grubbered the ball through for fullback Warrick Gelant to run onto and get over for the converted try.

But all their good work was thrown out the window in the final three minutes of the half as Connacht enjoyed their best spell of play, first setting up a lineout in the Stormers 22m, with their maul going down, only for wing Mack Hansen to pick the ball up and burst over for a converted score.

The Stormers then had the ball in their own 22m with time up, and should have kicked it out, but instead decided to try play from their own 22m, with them losing the ball at the breakdown, and Connacht attacked, getting close before flyhalf Josh Ioane received a short pass to crash over and make it 12-10 to the hosts at halftime.

It was more of the same from the Stormers at the start of the second half as they started like a house on fire, but somehow wing Seabelo Senatla was held up over the line when it looked like he would score, and Mathee missed an easy three points, which kept them trailing.

Extend lead

That allowed Connacht to extend their lead with a penalty to fullback Sam Gilbert in the 52nd minute, but a minute later after a monster Stormers maul that travelled about 30 metres, Connacht captain Paul Gilbert was yellow carded after cynically bringing it down.

The Stormers immediately kicked to the corner and again blew the chance as they lost the ball, but they were soon back in the Connacht 22m and onto their line, where replacement prop Sazi Sandi smashed over from close range, and Mathee’s conversion put them back in front 17-15 in the 57th minute.

In the 72nd minute the Stormers almost got what could have been a winning try, as replacement flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed scythed through to score, but the ref called them back and penalised flank Louw Nel for obstruction to keep the home team in touching distance.

The Stormers however wouldn’t be denied as six minutes later they got close to the Connacht line again, where replacement utility forward Vernon Paulo forced his way over for the score, but Ahmed saw his conversion attempt come back off the bar, giving Connacht a slight chance of sneaking a draw in the final minute.

However it was the hosts turn to be shocked at the end of a half, as the Stormers stole the ball in the dying seconds and attacked, replacement back Wandisile Simelane kicked the ball ahead, and replacement scrumhalf Ezekiel Ngobeni chased brilliantly to get the ball and seal the win and bonus point on the full time hooter.

Scorers

Connacht: Tries – Mack Hansen, Josh Ioane; Conversion – Sam Gilbert; Penalty – Gilbert

Stormers: Tries – Warrick Gelant, Sazi Sandi, Vernon Paulo, Ezekiel Ngobeni; Conversions – Jurie Mathee (2), Yaqeen Ahmed; Penalty – Mathee