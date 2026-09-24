Stormers star Leolin Zas hoping to celebrate 100th cap with ‘special win’ in Galway

The winger reaches a special Stormers milestone in their URC match against Connacht on Friday night.

It has been a long road, but veteran Stormers wing Leolin Zas will celebrate a significant milestone for his franchise when he runs onto the field for his 100th cap when they kick off their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign against Connacht in Galway on Friday night.

Western Cape local Zas began his senior career at the Stormers back in 2016, but a two-season stint with the Sharks, and a number of serious injuries, meant it has taken 10 years for the 30-year-old to reach the 100-cap mark.

Having managed to overcome those injury concerns and made a return to the Stormers in 2020, Zas has become one of their most dependable players, and finished as the URC’s top try scorer during their title winning run in the 2021/22 season.

Important player

Last season Zas showed how important he was to the Stormers‘ cause as two yellow cards, in separate matches, prevented him from playing every minute of their URC campaign, which was 20 games, as they reached the competition semifinals.

Speaking in Galway earlier this week, Zas admitted he had doubted that he would reach this moment, but was thrilled to get here eventually and hopes to celebrate the occasion with a good win.

“I thought about it [last night] and I was like, I never knew that this moment would actually come. For me, when you go through injuries and stuff like that, every minute on the field is a blessing. I won’t take that for granted,” explained Zas.

“Obviously, credit to the coaches and everybody around me who believe in me and who put me on that field.

“It will be maybe quite emotional later in the week, but I just have to go out there and give it my best. Hopefully, the team can make it special on Friday with a big W.”

Making it special

Zas said that making his 100th appearance at home would have been even more special, but he would still enjoy the occasion.

“I think it must still kick in, but yeah, I’ve been with the Stormers for a long time. This is basically the only place that I know,” said Zas.

“I know I spent two years with the Sharks, but I’ve been with this team for years. I have a good relationship with the people around me, and I can’t wait for Friday.

“Obviously, it would have been ideal to have it at home, but what I’ve been through, I’ll take it with both hands. It’s up to me to make it special on Friday.”

The Stormers start their 2026/27 URC campaign with a two-game tour of the UK, with them next up against Edinburgh in Scotland next week Friday, after their opener against Connacht, and Zas will be eager to make an impression in both matches and help his side get off to the perfect start.