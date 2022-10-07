Stormers shake things up for Zebre clash in Parma

Ross Roche

Junior Springbok star Sacha Mngomezulu will start his first match for the Stormers as they shake up their backline ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Zebre Parma at the Stadio Lanfranchi on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

Mngomezulu, who has featured a number of times off the bench for the URC champs, will slot into the inside centre berth, along with veteran Samoan debutant Alapati Leiua who will take the outside centre berth.

Bok utility back Damian Willemse then shifts back into the familiar position of fullback, where he played most of his international rugby this season, while the other change in the backline sees Herschel Jantjies get his first start of the season as Paul de Wet drops to the bench.

In the forwards Bok lock Salmaan Moerat takes over the captaincy reins from Marvin Orie, who drops to the bench, as he is joined in the second row by Adre Smith.

The other changes in the pack sees Andre-Hugo Venter get his first start for the team at hooker, while Willie Engelbrecht and Junior Pokomela come in on the side of the scrum at flank.

Bomb squad

The bench then features loose forward Nama Xaba for the first time this season, and centre Dan du Plessis who started the first two games, with the Stormers opting to go with the bomb squad of six forwards to two backs.

Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that he is looking forward to seeing some of the new combinations in action.

“This is a team full of potential, just looking at some of the combinations we have out there,” said Dobson.

“It is fantastic to have someone of Salmaan’s stature to step in as captain and we are excited to see what the likes of Alapati, Sacha, Willie and Herschel can do as they all make their first starts of the campaign.

“We know it will be tough against a competitive Zebre side away from home, but preparations have gone well and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Alapati Leuia, Sacha Mngomezulu, Angelo Davids, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Willie Engelbrecht, Junior Pokomela, Adre Smith, Salmaan Moerat (c), Neethling Fouche, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak.

Bench: Chad Solomon, Kwenzo Blose, Brok Harris, Marvin Orie, Nama Xaba, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Dan du Plessis.